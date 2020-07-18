Log in
Zurvita Welcomes Kyndra de St. Aubin as Zurvita Endorser

07/18/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT) (“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company”) a premier health and wellness multilevel marketing company, announced today that former Division I soccer player and current soccer color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.

Kyndra comes to Zurvita from a highly-recognized athletic background and broadcasting career. As a former Division I player for the University of Minnesota, her accomplishments exceed far beyond the soccer field to include a well-seasoned sports broadcasting profession that has led her to many networks in radio and television, including soccer analyst of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with FOX Sports.

In addition, Kyndra has been a part of FS1’s coverage of the International Champions Cup, Copa America and Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs. She has also hosted radio spots, covering all sports at ESPN’s Milwaukee Sports 1500AM and Arizona Sports 98.7FM.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyndra to the Zurvita family. She is a real consumer and champions the Zurvita brand proudly. Her first-hand experience in athletic performance and the sports broadcasting industry will bring great value to the brand. We admire her innate representation of health and wellness, her love for community and family, as well her charitable beliefs that fall in sync with our founding principles,” said Jay Shafer, co-founder and CEO of Zurvita. “Her global recognition will bring promising brand awareness of our products that we humbly continue to share with the world.”

As the only female color commentator in MLS, Kyndra is now the television analyst for Minnesota United FC.

Kyndra joins Zurvita as their second endorser as they have also welcomed professional quarterback Deshaun Watson as their official Zurvita National Spokesperson. Both come at an integral time to the company as it continues to grow their brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within the health and wellness industry.

For more information about Zurvita and its products and opportunity go to www.zurvita.com.

About Zurvita
Zurvita is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness products, founded by Mark and Tracy Jarvis and Jay Shafer in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the Company’s mission is to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

713-464-5002
jagno@zurvita.com

www.zurvita.com

SOURCE: Zurvita Holdings, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc2d34a-76b0-405e-a266-509b8c11f264

Primary Logo

Kyndra de St. Aubin, Zurvita Endorser

Kyndra de St. Aubin joins the Zurvita family as a National Endorser.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
