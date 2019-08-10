Log in
Zuzana Čaputová awarded with the European Prize for Political Culture 2019

08/10/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Ascona, August 10, 2019

Hans Ringier Foundation

Zuzana Čaputová awarded with the European Prize for Political Culture 2019

This year, the Hans Ringier Foundation awarded the European Prize for Political Culture to the Slovakian president Zuzana Čaputová, in recognition of her fight for a truly European democracy. The European Prize - which is endowed with EUR 50,000 - has been awarded to Jean-Claude Juncker, Boris Tadić, Jürgen Habermas, Pascal Lamy, Jean-Claude Trichet, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Donald Tusk, Wolfgang Schäuble, Heinrich August Winkler, Mario Draghi, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Margrethe Vestager and Sir Christopher Munro Clark.

Zuzana Čaputová (46), the newly elected President of Slovakia, received the Hans Ringier Foundation's European Prize for Political Culture today in Ascona. The environmental activist and civil rights campaigner, who was previously almost unknown outside Slovakia, is the new face of hope for Eastern European EU countries - as once Václav Havel, the anti-communist freedom fighter and first president of the Czech Republic.

Zuzana Čaputová's decisive election victory in March this year can be seen as a historic turning point. She provides her young country with a leading figure whose politics are firmly opposed to the power of corruption and oligarchy.

«Every European democrat should salute Zuzana Čaputová's determination and courage, as well as the determination and wisdom of the Slovakian citizens in electing her,» said Frank A. Meyer, President of the Hans Ringier Foundation, on her election.

Katarina Barley, Vice-President of the European Parliament, honoured the prizewinner in her laudatory speech: «The Slovakian president Zuzana Čaputová epitomises the key issues currently at the centre of attention in Europe: she is committed to the rule of law, civil rights, the protection of minorities, and a collaborative migration policy. She is also dedicated to sustainable environmental policies. She opposes corruption and champions transparency in society. Her election to president is a heartening sign for a values-based Europe, and it is an honour for me to deliver this speech for her.»

The award was presented during the traditional «Dîner Républicain». The event, hosted by Frank A. Meyer, has been bringing together prominent figures from politics, business, science and culture for conversations and debates in Ascona for more than 46 years.

Ringier AG, Corporate Communications

Media Relations

Dufourstrasse 23

8008 Zurich

Switzerland

media@ringier.com

+41 44 259 64 44

This press release is available for download on:

www.ringier.com => Media => Press releases

About Ringier

Ringier is a diversified media company with about 7,300 employees across 19 countries. Founded in 1833, Ringier manages leading brands in print, TV, radio, online and mobile media and runs successful print, entertainment and internet businesses. In a history that spans more than 180 years, Ringier stands for a pioneering spirit, independence, freedom of expression and diversity of information. Ringier is a Swiss family-owned business with head offices in Zurich.

Corporate Communications

Ringier AG

Dufourstrasse 23

8008 Zurich

Switzerland

T +41 44 259 64 48

F +41 44 259 86 35

media@ringier.com

www.ringier.com




