Zycus : Cited as a Leader in Contract Life-Cycle Management For Source-To-Contract Suites by Independent Research Firm

Zycus, a global leader in source-to-pay procurement technology solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research Inc., in “The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For Source-To-Contract Suites, Q1 2019.”

In the report, Forrester has evaluated the source-to-contract CLM vendors based on 33 criteria which have been grouped into three categories – current offering, strategy and market presence. Zycus is identified as one of the eight most significant vendors among contract lifecycle management (CLM) providers for source-to-contract suites.

As per the report, “[Zycus’] CLM product provides depth of functionality, ease of use, responsiveness, and rapid speed of implementation.” The report also noted that Zycus “shows strengths in CLM and the rest of its suite with AI leadership.”

The report also highlights, “[Zycus’] contract repository and contract approval features, support for buy-side contracts, and innovative features in adjoining apps are offsetting strengths, as are its analytics and AI functions, which are a legacy of its pioneering work in spend analysis.”

In the Source-to-Contract Suite evaluation for CLM, Zycus has received the highest possible score for the criteria of Contract Repository, Contract Approval, Related Buy-Side Applications, Integration, Globalization, Technology and Corporate Strategy.

“As a company, we focus on being customer centric and building robust product offerings. It gives us immense pleasure to be recognized as a leader in the CLM space. We are committed to continue this leadership and excellence in vision going forward,” says Zycus’ CEO Aatish Dedhia.

Click here to access the complete report.

About Zycus:

Zycus is a leading global provider of complete Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement - Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, Project Management, eProcurement and eInvoicing. Our spirit of innovation and our passion to help procurement create greater business impact are reflected among 300+ solution deployments that we have undertaken over the years. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/.

