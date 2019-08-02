 Zycus Cited in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, 2019

Zycus, a leading procurement technology solutions provider across the Source-to-Pay cycle, announced today that after being recognized as a ‘Leader’ for the 4th year in a row in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Applications Suites, Zycus is now cited in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites 2019.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, 2019 evaluates solution providers on two parameters. “Ultimately, we judge a vendor’s Ability to Execute by its ability to keep its promises and its success in doing so. In this Magic Quadrant, the product or service and customer experience criteria each have a “high” weighting,” says the report. “For Completeness of Vision, Gartner evaluates vendors on their ability to grasp current and future market and technology trends, customer needs and competitive forces — as Gartner views them.”

Zycus believes that its presence in the quadrant is a testament to the success in providing end-to-end procurement solution suite; with a singular focus on customers’ satisfaction- the cornerstone of Zycus’ values.

“We believe that Zycus’ focus on providing a robust, easy-to-use, yet configurable, core Procure-to-Pay capabilities helped Zycus achieve an appearance into Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,” says Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc. “We feel that this showcases our efforts as we continue to adopt a customer-centric strategy and build a comprehensive product portfolio for the entire Source-to-Pay cycle.”

Click here to access a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. Analyst(s): Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, 31 July 2019.

