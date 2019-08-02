Log in
 Zycus Cited in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, 2019

08/02/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Zycus, a leading procurement technology solutions provider across the Source-to-Pay cycle, announced today that after being recognized as a ‘Leader’ for the 4th year in a row in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Applications Suites, Zycus is now cited in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites 2019.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, 2019 evaluates solution providers on two parameters. “Ultimately, we judge a vendor’s Ability to Execute by its ability to keep its promises and its success in doing so. In this Magic Quadrant, the product or service and customer experience criteria each have a “high” weighting,” says the report. “For Completeness of Vision, Gartner evaluates vendors on their ability to grasp current and future market and technology trends, customer needs and competitive forces — as Gartner views them.”

Zycus believes that its presence in the quadrant is a testament to the success in providing end-to-end procurement solution suite; with a singular focus on customers’ satisfaction- the cornerstone of Zycus’ values.

“We believe that Zycus’ focus on providing a robust, easy-to-use, yet configurable, core Procure-to-Pay capabilities helped Zycus achieve an appearance into Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,” says Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc. “We feel that this showcases our efforts as we continue to adopt a customer-centric strategy and build a comprehensive product portfolio for the entire Source-to-Pay cycle.”

Click here to access a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. Analyst(s): Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, 31 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.


© Business Wire 2019
