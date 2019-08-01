Log in
Zycus : Horizon Comes to Asia-Pacific

08/01/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

Flagship Procurement Conference scheduled from 4th to 6th August

Zycus, a world leader in procurement technology solutions across the Source-to-Pay suite is scheduled to host the inaugural Asia-Pacific chapter of their flagship procurement conference, Horizon 2019 from 4th to 6th August, 2019 at Bali, Indonesia.

Zycus Horizon conference is known for its ability to connect the brightest minds of procurement and finance, creating personal bonds between the people who shape the future. This year 100+ attendees are meeting in Bali, to discuss the future of procurement technology in Asia-Pacific.

Keeping in mind the changing nature of procurement in the region, the theme for this year’s conference explores “BEYOND DIGITALIZATION: The Dawn of Autonomous Procurement” - unraveling how technologies like A.I. can raise organizational performance to the next level.

The conference is a blend of 18+ main stage and breakout sessions delivered by leading analysts, industry experts and experienced procurement practitioners, against a backdrop of one of the most captivating beaches in Bali.

Zycus Horizon APAC conference will provide more details on Zycus' exciting new Merlin A.I. Studio platform, an A.I. Platform, built to design & deliver intelligent bots for autonomous procurement.

Date: 4th -6th August, 2019
Venue: The Ritz Carlton, Bali

Our associates for Zycus Horizon APAC conference include BahwanCyberTek (platinum sponsor), and Amazon Web Services (Cloud Partner).

About Zycus:

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement - eProcurement, e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com


© Business Wire 2019
