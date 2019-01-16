Log in
Zycus Horizon: Making Its Way from Leesburg to Budapest!

01/16/2019 | 03:01am EST

Zycus, a world leader in procurement technology solutions across the Source-to-Pay suite, witnessed the highest number of attendees ever at Horizon US – 2018, its annual user conference in Leesburg, United States.

The event hosted experts from various analyst communities and thought leaders from industry’s most recognized brands. Took place in the historic town in an idyllic riverside setting in Leesburg at Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg, VA from 28 – 30 October, 2018.

Horizon 2018 offered knowledge sharing with Industry maestros from procurement and finance space and the opportunity to network with 200 + peers. With the perfect combination of learning from 38 speakers and fun in the serene, historically rich state of Virginia, the conference offered numerous avenues to rejuvenate.

Sponsors for Zycus Horizon were Velocity Procurement, Nvoicepay, Protiviti, GRMS and IOFM. Horizon showcased insights on Zycus’ vision and latest trends in the industry. It hosted Steve Murphy and Javier Peña as the keynotes - the DEA agents who took down Pablo Escobar, the Colombian Drug Lord and leader of Medellin Cartel. The highlights of the event was the Star Awards Night that celebrated and honored our strategic customers for their respective wins.

“With the ever-changing procurement landscape, it becomes essential that great minds convene and discuss their journey and adoption”, says Aatish Dedhia, Zycus Founder and CEO. “With Horizon we make sure everyone in the industry gets a platform to showcase their views and network with experts”.

Horizon US 2018 also witnessed the launch of The Merlin A.I. Studio, an AI Platform, built to design & deliver intelligent bots for autonomous procurement. Zycus’ vision to strengthen the legacy has been going firm with Merlin and few new features like iLogix for managing scale, reducing time and increasing speed.

Here’s a short video of ‘Horizon Over the Years’ a snapshot of what happens in Horizon & how we’ve grown over the years.

Apart from this, the second edition of Europe, Zycus Horizon 2019, is all set to hit it big this time in Budapest, a historic city with thoroughly modern mindset, with more speakers, more attendees and of course more impact.

Dates: 9-11 June, 2019
Venue: New York Palace, Budapest

A video of our first edition of Horizon EU, which took place in Prague, will take you through the highlights of last year's events. To pre-register for Horizon 2019, write to us at HorizonEU2019@zycus.com.

About Zycus:

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement - eProcurement, e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com.


