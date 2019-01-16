Zycus Horizon: Making Its Way from Leesburg to Budapest!

Zycus, a world leader in procurement technology solutions across the
Source-to-Pay suite, witnessed the highest number of attendees ever at
Horizon US – 2018, its annual user conference in Leesburg, United States.
The event hosted experts from various analyst communities and thought
leaders from industry’s most recognized brands. Took place in the
historic town in an idyllic riverside setting in Leesburg at Lansdowne
Resort & Spa, Leesburg, VA from 28 – 30 October, 2018.
Horizon 2018 offered knowledge sharing with Industry maestros from
procurement and finance space and the opportunity to network with 200 +
peers. With the perfect combination of learning from 38 speakers and fun
in the serene, historically rich state of Virginia, the conference
offered numerous avenues to rejuvenate.
Sponsors for Zycus Horizon were Velocity
Procurement, Nvoicepay, Protiviti,
GRMS
and IOFM.
Horizon showcased insights on Zycus’ vision and latest trends in the
industry. It hosted Steve Murphy and Javier Peña as the keynotes - the
DEA agents who took down Pablo Escobar, the Colombian Drug Lord and
leader of Medellin Cartel. The highlights of the event was the Star
Awards Night that celebrated and honored our strategic customers for
their respective wins.
“With the ever-changing procurement landscape, it becomes essential that
great minds convene and discuss their journey and adoption”, says Aatish
Dedhia, Zycus Founder and CEO. “With Horizon we make sure everyone in
the industry gets a platform to showcase their views and network with
experts”.
Horizon US 2018 also witnessed the launch of The Merlin A.I. Studio, an
AI Platform, built to design & deliver intelligent bots for autonomous
procurement. Zycus’ vision to strengthen the legacy has been going firm
with Merlin and few new features like iLogix for managing scale,
reducing time and increasing speed.
Here’s a short video of ‘Horizon
Over the Years’ a snapshot of what happens in Horizon & how we’ve
grown over the years.
Apart from this, the second edition of Europe, Zycus Horizon 2019, is
all set to hit it big this time in Budapest, a historic city with
thoroughly modern mindset, with more speakers, more attendees and of
course more impact.
Dates: 9-11 June, 2019
Venue: New York Palace, Budapest
A video of our first edition of Horizon
EU, which took place in Prague, will take you through the highlights
of last year's events. To pre-register for Horizon 2019, write to us at HorizonEU2019@zycus.com.
About Zycus:
Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite.
The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both
operational and strategic aspects of procurement - eProcurement,
e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier
Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and
Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com.
