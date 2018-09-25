Zycus’ Source to Pay Solution Drives Procurement Transformation at Bank of Cyprus

Zycus, a leading global provider of comprehensive and end-to-end
Source-to-Pay software suite has announced that Bank of Cyprus has
selected Zycus’ software solutions to support its procurement
transformation. The bank has the largest market share in Cyprus and
currently operates through a total of 126 business offices.
The company sought a viable solution to automate their procurement
processes – a fully integrated Source to Pay Suite capable of enhancing
digitization with an easy to use interface. As part of this deal, the
company has licensed Zycus’ Source-to-Pay suite that includes eSourcing,
Contract
Lifecycle Management (CLM), Request
Management, Financial
Savings Management, Project
Management, eProcurement
and eInvoice.
Besides being comprehensive the ability to support future requirements
in a single integrated suite, earned a unanimous buy-in of the company’s
stakeholders.
“An organization like us needs a modern and sustainable procurement
approach that gives us the best value for our investments. We wanted a
solution which is flexible and responsive and after thorough evaluation,
Zycus proved to be the best match for our requirements.”, said George
Charaloumbous, Manager – Group Procurement, Bank of Cyprus.
“We are delighted that the company has trusted Zycus to fulfill and
deliver comprehensive, end-to-end source-to-contract platform that
addresses their procurement challenges. Enabling their growth and
enhancement will be our momentous priority.” said Dixit Jasani, VP
Sales, Zycus Inc.
About Bank of Cyprus
Bank of Cyprus Group is a systemic bank in Cyprus and is regulated by
the Central Bank of Cyprus and the European Central Bank. It is the
largest banking and financial services group in Cyprus, with significant
market shares across all business segments on the island. The Bank is
contributing to and benefitting from the accelerated economic recovery
in Cyprus. Visit http://www.bankofcyprus.com/
About Zycus Inc.
Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite.
The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both
operational and strategic aspects of procurement - eProcurement,
e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier
Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and
Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005486/en/