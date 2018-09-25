Zycus’ Source to Pay Solution Drives Procurement Transformation at Bank of Cyprus

Zycus, a leading global provider of comprehensive and end-to-end Source-to-Pay software suite has announced that Bank of Cyprus has selected Zycus’ software solutions to support its procurement transformation. The bank has the largest market share in Cyprus and currently operates through a total of 126 business offices.

The company sought a viable solution to automate their procurement processes – a fully integrated Source to Pay Suite capable of enhancing digitization with an easy to use interface. As part of this deal, the company has licensed Zycus’ Source-to-Pay suite that includes eSourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Request Management, Financial Savings Management, Project Management, eProcurement and eInvoice.

Besides being comprehensive the ability to support future requirements in a single integrated suite, earned a unanimous buy-in of the company’s stakeholders.

“An organization like us needs a modern and sustainable procurement approach that gives us the best value for our investments. We wanted a solution which is flexible and responsive and after thorough evaluation, Zycus proved to be the best match for our requirements.”, said George Charaloumbous, Manager – Group Procurement, Bank of Cyprus.

“We are delighted that the company has trusted Zycus to fulfill and deliver comprehensive, end-to-end source-to-contract platform that addresses their procurement challenges. Enabling their growth and enhancement will be our momentous priority.” said Dixit Jasani, VP Sales, Zycus Inc.

About Bank of Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus Group is a systemic bank in Cyprus and is regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus and the European Central Bank. It is the largest banking and financial services group in Cyprus, with significant market shares across all business segments on the island. The Bank is contributing to and benefitting from the accelerated economic recovery in Cyprus. Visit http://www.bankofcyprus.com/

About Zycus Inc.

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement - eProcurement, e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005486/en/