Zyla Life Sciences : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

WAYNE, Pa., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) ("Zyla" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage life sciences company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, including net sales from commercial products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac)), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only –CII.

"We more than doubled net product sales in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018 with our expanded product portfolio while reducing expenses and met our projections for the full year with $81.3 million in net product sales," said Todd Smith, president, chief executive officer (CEO) and director of Zyla. "We believe that these promising fourth quarter results reinforce the rationale for our recently announced proposed merger with Assertio Therapeutics. With our strong revenue-generating portfolio and Assertio's complementary portfolio and cash position, together the proposed combined company should be well positioned to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercial excellence and growth."



2019 and Recent Highlights

Announced merger with Assertio Therapeutics on March 16, 2020 and created integration team to work toward proposed second quarter close;

and created integration team to work toward proposed second quarter close; Had $81.3 million in 2019 net product sales in line with guidance;

in 2019 net product sales in line with guidance; Cash flow positive from April 1 through December 31, 2019 ;

; Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for 2019 with net income of $60.6 million ;

; Appointed Todd Smith CEO, president and director of Zyla in October 2019 ; and

CEO, president and director of Zyla in ; and Acquired Iroko products in January 2019 in connection with a financial restructuring.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2019, Zyla had cash and restricted cash totaling $12.4 million.

As of December 31, 2019, Zyla had cash and restricted cash totaling $12.4 million. Net Product Sales: Net product sales increased $50.9 million to $81.3 million for the year ended December 31 , 2019 compared to $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 . Net product sales were $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.5 for the same period in 2018. The increase was largely due to the addition of the acquired Iroko products at the end of January 2019.

Net product sales increased to million for the year ended , 2019 compared to for the year ended . Net product sales were for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. The increase was largely due to the addition of the acquired Iroko products at the end of January 2019. Cost of Sales (excluding amortization of product rights): Cost of sales was $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 . The cost of sales for the fourth quarter 2019 was $3.5 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was driven by higher product sales as a result of the new products acquired at the end of January 2019 and the revaluation of inventory in connection with the restructuring.

Cost of sales was for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to for the year ended . The cost of sales for the fourth quarter 2019 was compared to for the same period in 2019. The increase was driven by higher product sales as a result of the new products acquired at the end of and the revaluation of inventory in connection with the restructuring. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $27.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $24.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 . The general and administration expenses were $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses in 2019 compared to 2018 was primarily attributable to $2.1 million of higher stock compensation expense, $1.2 million of higher intellectual property and related costs, and $1.5 million of higher legal, accounting, tax and insurance costs, partially offset by lower salary and related costs.

General and administrative expenses were for the year ended compared to for the year ended . The general and administration expenses were for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses in 2019 compared to 2018 was primarily attributable to of higher stock compensation expense, of higher intellectual property and related costs, and of higher legal, accounting, tax and insurance costs, partially offset by lower salary and related costs. S&M Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses were $35.3 million for year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $33.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The sales and marketing expenses were $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher spending for consultants and marketing programs to support our Iroko acquired products of $1.0 million and $0.8 million , respectively, partially offset by lower employee compensation and related costs, including travel and fleet expenses, of $0.5 million .

Sales and marketing expenses were for year ended December 31, 2019 compared to for the year ended December 31, 2018. The sales and marketing expenses were for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher spending for consultants and marketing programs to support our Iroko acquired products of and , respectively, partially offset by lower employee compensation and related costs, including travel and fleet expenses, of . R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were essentially zero for the year and the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3.5 million for the year and just under $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 . This decrease from 2018 to 2019 was driven by a discontinuation of R&D programs that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business.

Research and development expenses were essentially zero for the year and the three months ended compared to for the year and just under for the three months ended . This decrease from 2018 to 2019 was driven by a discontinuation of R&D programs that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business. Restructuring and Other Charges: The restructuring charges for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2.7 million which reflect costs of severance payments related to the reduction of executive officers and a reduction in force in our Denmark facility in January 2019 . This amount was significantly less than the $17.0 million for the full year 2018 which reflected costs related to the discontinuation of ARYMO ER of $8.2 million and a termination payment to Halo Pharmaceuticals of $3.1 million , and legal and other professional fees of $5.8 million . The restructuring and other charges during the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $1.3 million compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

The restructuring charges for the year ended were which reflect costs of severance payments related to the reduction of executive officers and a reduction in force in our facility in . This amount was significantly less than the for the full year 2018 which reflected costs related to the discontinuation of ARYMO ER of and a termination payment to Halo Pharmaceuticals of , and legal and other professional fees of . The restructuring and other charges during the three months ended were compared to for the three months ended . Interest Expense: Interest expense was $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $41.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 . Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $3.8 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period ended December 31, 2018 . The interest expense for the 2019 full year includes non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totaling $6.1 million . The interest expense for the full year ended December 31, 2018 includes non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totaling $38.3 million

Interest expense was for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Interest expense for the three months ended was compared to for the same period ended . The interest expense for the 2019 full year includes non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totaling . The interest expense for the full year ended includes non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totaling Other Gain: Other gain was $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Other gain was for the year ended compared to less than for the year ended . Net Loss: Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $60.6 million compared to a net loss of $95.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $6.2 million compared to $19.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zyla provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as a financial measure. Zyla believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Zyla's financial performance. The non-GAAP financial measure is included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of operational results and trends. In addition, this non-GAAP financial measure is among the indicators Zyla's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the company's performance. It should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Proposed Merger

On March 16, 2020 Assertio Therapeutics and Zyla announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the Merger and the Agreement. The Merger is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to approval by Assertio stockholders and by Zyla stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Additional details can be found in Assertio's and Zyla's respective Current Reports of Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2020.

About Zyla Life Sciences

Zyla Life Sciences is a business committed to bringing important products to patients and healthcare providers. Zyla is focused on marketing its portfolio of medicines for pain and inflammation. The company portfolio includes six products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only —CII.

For full prescribing information, boxed warnings and medication guides, please visit the following sites for each product: sprix.com, vivlodex.com, zorvolex.com and oxaydo.com. Prescribing information, the boxed warning and medication guide for INDOCIN suppositories and oral suspension can be found at dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Successor



Predecessor





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

















Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,965



$ 35,323

Marketable securities, available for sale



—





4,988

Accounts receivable, net



25,697





8,006

Inventory



9,049





2,639

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,102





2,715

Other receivables



815





846

Total current assets



51,628





54,517

Intangible assets, net



110,482





4,281

Restricted cash



400





400

Property and equipment, net



3,316





1,059

Right of use assets



2,672





—

Goodwill



58,747





—

Deposits and other assets



3,142





1,676

Total assets

$ 230,387



$ 61,933

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 12,752



$ 8,561

Accrued expenses



50,357





24,584

Debt - current, net



8,177





—

Acquisition-related contingent consideration



3,500





—

Other current liabilities



985





—

Total current liabilities



75,771





33,145

Debt - non-current portion, net



91,710





—

Acquisition-related contingent consideration



14,400





—

Credit agreement



4,050





—

Other liabilities



2,065





560

Total liabilities not subject to compromise



187,996





33,705



















Liabilities subject to compromise



—





139,588





































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Predecessor common stock--$0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized;

56,547,101 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



—





55

Successor common stock--$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

9,437,883 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019



9





—

Additional paid-in capital



89,027





276,569

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(5)





869

Accumulated deficit



(46,640)





(388,853)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



42,391





(111,360)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 230,387



$ 61,933



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Successor



Predecessor









Period from



Period from















February 1, 2019



January 1, 2019













through



through

Year ended





(in thousands)

December 31, 2019



January 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Change Revenue

























Net product sales

$ 79,527



$ 1,775

$ 30,353

$ 50,949 Total revenue



79,527





1,775



30,353



50,949



























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales (excluding amortization of product rights)



40,553





554



7,447



33,660 Amortization of product rights



12,823





171



2,107



10,887 General and administrative



22,321





5,413



24,079



3,655 Sales and marketing



32,536





2,773



33,730



1,579 Research and development



22





186



3,536



(3,328) Restructuring & other charges



1,920





799



17,043



(14,324) Change in fair value of contingent consideration payable



4,983





—



—



4,983 Total costs and expenses



115,158





9,896



87,942



37,112 Loss from operations



(35,631)





(8,121)



(57,589)



13,837



























Other (income) expense:

























Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liability



—





—



(12,292)



12,292 Interest expense, net



13,353





(52)



41,280



(27,979) Other gain



(3,337)





(140)



(144)



(3,333) Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange



—





—



(1)



1 Total other (income) expense



10,016





(192)



28,843



(19,019) Reorganization items



993





(115,169)



9,022



(123,198) Net (loss) income

$ (46,640)



$ 107,240

$ (95,454)

$ 156,054

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Successor



Predecessor



11 months ended



1 month ended

12 months ended



December 31,



January 31,

December 31,



2019



2019

2018





















Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (46,640)



$ 107,240

$ (95,456) Interest expense, net (a)

13,353





(52)



41,280 Provision for income tax expense (b)

-





-



- Depreciation (c)

752





33



2,086 Amortization of product rights (d)

12,823





171



2,107 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (19,712)



$ 107,392

$ (49,983) Adjustments

















Reorganization Expense (Income) (e)

993





(115,169)



9,022 Change in fair value of contignent consideration (f) 4,983





-



- Stock-based compensation expense (g)

2,238





4,125



3,973 Fair Value markup of Inventory (h)

25,301





-



- Restructuring Expenses (i)

1,920





799



17,043 Other (gain) (j)

(3,337)





(140)



(144) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 12,386



$ (2,993)

$ (20,089)

a. Interest expense is excluded because it is a non-operating expense and we believe this is a useful measure for investors because such exclusion facilitates comparison to peer companies who also provide similar non-GAAP disclosures and is reflective of how management internally manages the business. b. Income tax expense is excluded because it is a non-operating expense and we believe this is a useful measure for investors because such exclusion facilitates comparison to peer companies who also provide similar non-GAAP disclosures and is reflective of how management internally manages the business. c. The effects of depreciation are excluded because these charges are non-cash and we believe such exclusion facilitates investors' ability to more accurately compare our operating results to those of our peer companies. d. The effects of amortization of the intangible assets are excluded because these charges are non-cash and we believe such exclusion facilitates investors' ability to more accurately compare our operating results to those of our peer companies. e. The effects of reorganization expense are excluded because these charges are not reflective of ongoing operations. f. The change in fair value of contingent consideration is excluded because it represents the value of future payment obligations in accordance with the Iroko Product acquisition g. The effects of non-cash employee stock-based compensation are excluded because of varying available valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. We believe this is a useful measure for investors because such exclusion facilitates comparison to peer companies who also provide similar non-GAAP disclosures and is reflective of how management internally manages the business. h. The fair value markup of inventory is excluded because these charges are non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. i. The effects of restructuring expense are excluded because these charges are not reflective of ongoing operations. j. Other (gain) loss is excluded because it is a non-operating item and we believe this is a useful measure for investors because such exclusion facilitates comparison to peer companies who also provide similar non-GAAP disclosures and is reflective of how management internally manages the business.

