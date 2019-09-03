Zyla Life Sciences : to Present at and Participate in a Panel at the 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference on September 5, 2019

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) ("Zyla"), a commercial-stage life sciences company, announced that Bob Radie, president and chief executive officer of Zyla, will give a corporate presentation and participate in a panel at the 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference. The presentation will be at 11:20 a.m. and the panel will take place at noon on September 5, 2019. The presentation will include a review of Zyla's commercial products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, the SoluMatrix® products, VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), TIVORBEX® (indomethacin) and ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only –CII.

The RHK Capital 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by ReedSmith will take place September 4 and 5, 2019 in New York City. For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor section of the zyla.com website.

About Zyla Life Sciences

Zyla is a commercial life sciences business committed to bringing important products to patients and healthcare providers. The company is currently focused on marketing its portfolio of products for pain and inflammation. Zyla's portfolio includes seven products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, ZORVOLEX® (diclofenac), VIVLODEX® (meloxicam), TIVORBEX® indomethacin), INDOCIN® (indomethacin) suppositories, INDOCIN® oral suspension and OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only —CII. To augment its product portfolio, Zyla is seeking to acquire additional product candidates or approved products to develop and commercialize.



For full prescribing information, boxed warnings and medication guides, please visit the following sites for each product: sprix.com, vivlodex.com, zorvolex.com, tivorbex.com, and oxaydo.com. Prescribing information, the boxed warning and medication guide for INDOCIN suppositories and oral suspension can be found at dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.



Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the company's ability to continue as a going concern; the impact of Zyla's bankruptcy on its business going forward, including with regard to relationships with vendors and customers, employee attrition, and the costs and expenses resulting from its bankruptcy; the impact of the company's acquisition of five products from Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including its assumption of related liabilities, potential exposure to successor liability and credit risk of Iroko and its affiliates; Zyla's estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the company's current and future indebtedness; its ability to maintain compliance with the covenants in the company's debt documents; the level of commercial success of Zyla's products; coverage of the company's products by payors and pharmacy benefit managers; Zyla's ability to execute on its sales and marketing strategy, including developing relationships with customers, physicians, payors and other constituencies; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of Zyla's products; the success of competing products that are or become available; the entry of any generic products for any of the company's products, or any delay in or inability to reformulate SPRIX; recently enacted and future legislation and regulations regarding the healthcare system; the accuracy of Zyla's estimates of the size and characteristics of the potential markets for its products and its ability to serve those markets; the company's failure to recruit or retain key personnel, including its executive officers; obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for Zyla's products; the company's ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; Zyla's ability to integrate and grow any businesses or products that it may acquire; the outcome of any litigation or disputes in which the company is or may be involved; general market conditions; and other risk factors set forth in Zyla's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Zyla makes with the SEC from time to time. While Zyla may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by law.



