Zyter's Mass Temperature Screening System for COVID-19 Goes Live at CarePoint Health Hospitals

Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, today announced that Zyter ThermalAlert™, a smart thermal scanning and imaging system for automated, accurate, mass temperature screening, has gone live at three New Jersey hospitals operated by CarePoint Health; Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center.

With a detection time of less than one second and accuracy of plus/minus 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit, smart alerts from thermal imaging cameras are sent instantly to medical staff or security personnel monitors, computers or mobile devices. Those individuals with abnormal temperature readings can then be redirected to a different entrance for additional testing or care.

Zyter will deploy 12 ThermalAlert imaging cameras in a stand-alone configuration, divided among the three facilities. Three cameras will be deployed at main entrances while a fourth camera will be deployed in an unspecified location.

Zyter ThermalAlert is a dual spectrum, thermal imaging solution that delivers continuous, real-time, non-contact temperature monitoring. It is able to measure the body temperature (between 86 degrees F to 113 degreesF) of up to 6 people simultaneously within the temperature detection zone from a distance of up to 20 feet, much farther than the 1-6 feet industry average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that 83 to 99 percent of people with a coronavirus infection will have a fever.1

“We are honored to partner with CarePoint to increase workplace safety in these unprecedented times,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Zyter, Inc. “ThermalAlert can be deployed in less than 48 hours and provides an efficient and unobtrusive solution for screening thousands of people while minimizing staff resources and risk.”

“At CarePoint hospitals we are going the extra mile for our patients, employees and visitors,” said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO at CarePoint Health. “This will create a safer environment for everyone as we go ahead scheduling elective surgeries.”

"Temperature scanning systems provide fast and reliable results on easy-to-read digital screens and allow us to triage every visitor and employee who enters one of our three facilities, creating another layer of safety for our patients and staff,” said Vijay Singh, chief hospital executive at Bayonne Medical Center.

The Zyter core platform is HIPAA, FedRAMP, and FISMA compliant. Zyter ThermalAlert is currently deployed at a military treatment facility (MTF), retail, commercial healthcare, and transportation facilities nationwide, as has been used at live events and entertainment facilities.

For more information on Zyter ThermalAlert, please visit https://zyter.com/thermal-alert/.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint leverages a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.zyter.com

