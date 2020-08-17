Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zyter's Mass Temperature Screening System for COVID-19 Goes Live at CarePoint Health Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, today announced that Zyter ThermalAlert™, a smart thermal scanning and imaging system for automated, accurate, mass temperature screening, has gone live at three New Jersey hospitals operated by CarePoint Health; Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center.

With a detection time of less than one second and accuracy of plus/minus 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit, smart alerts from thermal imaging cameras are sent instantly to medical staff or security personnel monitors, computers or mobile devices.  Those individuals with abnormal temperature readings can then be redirected to a different entrance for additional testing or care.

Zyter will deploy 12 ThermalAlert imaging cameras in a stand-alone configuration, divided among the three facilities.  Three cameras will be deployed at main entrances while a fourth camera will be deployed in an unspecified location. 

Zyter ThermalAlert is a dual spectrum, thermal imaging solution that delivers continuous, real-time, non-contact temperature monitoring.  It is able to measure the body temperature (between 86 degrees F to 113 degreesF) of up to 6 people simultaneously within the temperature detection zone from a distance of up to 20 feet, much farther than the 1-6 feet industry average.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that 83 to 99 percent of people with a coronavirus infection will have a fever.1

“We are honored to partner with CarePoint to increase workplace safety in these unprecedented times,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Zyter, Inc. “ThermalAlert can be deployed in less than 48 hours and provides an efficient and unobtrusive solution for screening thousands of people while minimizing staff resources and risk.”

“At CarePoint hospitals we are going the extra mile for our patients, employees and visitors,” said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO at CarePoint Health.  “This will create a safer environment for everyone as we go ahead scheduling elective surgeries.”

"Temperature scanning systems provide fast and reliable results on easy-to-read digital screens and allow us to triage every visitor and employee who enters one of our three facilities, creating another layer of safety for our patients and staff,” said Vijay Singh, chief hospital executive at Bayonne Medical Center.  

The Zyter core platform is HIPAA, FedRAMP, and FISMA compliant.  Zyter ThermalAlert is currently deployed at a military treatment facility (MTF), retail, commercial healthcare, and transportation facilities nationwide, as has been used at live events and entertainment facilities. 

For more information on Zyter ThermalAlert, please visit https://zyter.com/thermal-alert/.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint leverages a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions.  The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md.  For more information, please visit www.zyter.com

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner, Chief Marketing Officer, Zyter, press@zyter.com

1. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/29/opinion/coronavirus-kinsa-thermometer.html

Attachments

Michael E. Donner
Zyter
301-355-7760
press@zyter.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Edital de Convocação - Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
PU
11:28aTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Edital de Convocação - Assembleia Geral Especial dos Acionistas Titulares de Ações Preferenciais
PU
11:28aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft's investments in joint research, development and engineering initiatives with Russian universities increase 2.5-fold
PU
11:28aLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : Quarterly Report
PU
11:28aSyracuse University Researchers Lay Groundwork To Reconstruct Global Climate Through Earth's History
GL
11:26aVentureCount Launches Not-for-Profit and Fund Accounting Practices
BU
11:25aCODX FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors of the Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CODX
PR
11:25aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:23aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft's Board of Directors assesses the economic impact of the company's digital transformation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
4JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group