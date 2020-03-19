Zywave Launches COVID-19 Resource Center

MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , the leading insurtech provider powering agency growth, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Center , an online library offering insurance professionals access to free compliance, HR and employee-facing content and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In these uncertain times, while the safety and well-being of our associates, customers and their clients is of the utmost importance, we also remain steadfast in our commitment to service at the highest level,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Given the nature of our business, we believe we have the responsibility and are in a unique position to help support not only the insurance industry, but also the health and safety of the greater public throughout this difficult situation.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, insurance professionals’ proactive education and communication with clients is essential. The materials found in the COVID-19 Resource Center were developed and curated by Zywave’s team of in-house experts to help insurance professionals and their clients navigate the pandemic. Resource center content categories include:

HR Resources: HR departments are being spread incredibly thin by the pandemic as they try to field employee questions and keep their workplaces safe. These HR resources can help employers mitigate disruptions and keep their business running as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Employee Resources: With the mass amount of information—and misinformation—available, employers are struggling to keep their employees informed and safe. Employers can distribute this employee-facing content to their workplace to help answer COVID-19 related questions.

As government guidance changes and the COVID-19 situation evolves, Zywave will continue to add and update materials within the COVID-19 Resource Center.

Additional COVID-19 Resources & Support

Zywave Broker Briefcase and Content Cloud partners have access to an extensive library of nearly 50—and growing—coronavirus and illness-related resources, including videos, compliance and HR updates, newsletters, company health policies and more, many of which can be custom-branded. These resources can be found in the 2020 Coronavirus Content Grouping within the platform.

Visit Zywave’s COVID-19 Resource Center ( www.zywave.com/covid-19-resource-center ) or dial 855-454-6100 (and then press 1) with questions or for additional resources.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .