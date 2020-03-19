Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zywave Launches COVID-19 Resource Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:31am EDT

MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, the leading insurtech provider powering agency growth, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Center, an online library offering insurance professionals access to free compliance, HR and employee-facing content and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these uncertain times, while the safety and well-being of our associates, customers and their clients is of the utmost importance, we also remain steadfast in our commitment to service at the highest level,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Given the nature of our business, we believe we have the responsibility and are in a unique position to help support not only the insurance industry, but also the health and safety of the greater public throughout this difficult situation.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, insurance professionals’ proactive education and communication with clients is essential. The materials found in the COVID-19 Resource Center were developed and curated by Zywave’s team of in-house experts to help insurance professionals and their clients navigate the pandemic. Resource center content categories include:

  • Compliance Resources: The impact of COVID-19 is unprecedented and brings with it a slew of uncharted compliance questions. Insurance professionals can help their clients stay compliant by offering them the most up-to-date resources on COVID-19, developed by Zywave’s team of experienced attorneys.
  • HR Resources: HR departments are being spread incredibly thin by the pandemic as they try to field employee questions and keep their workplaces safe. These HR resources can help employers mitigate disruptions and keep their business running as effectively and efficiently as possible.
  • Employee Resources: With the mass amount of information—and misinformation—available, employers are struggling to keep their employees informed and safe. Employers can distribute this employee-facing content to their workplace to help answer COVID-19 related questions.

As government guidance changes and the COVID-19 situation evolves, Zywave will continue to add and update materials within the COVID-19 Resource Center.

Additional COVID-19 Resources & Support

Zywave Broker Briefcase and Content Cloud partners have access to an extensive library of nearly 50—and growing—coronavirus and illness-related resources, including videos, compliance and HR updates, newsletters, company health policies and more, many of which can be custom-branded. These resources can be found in the 2020 Coronavirus Content Grouping within the platform.

Visit Zywave’s COVID-19 Resource Center (www.zywave.com/covid-19-resource-center) or dial 855-454-6100 (and then press 1) with questions or for additional resources.

About Zywave  
Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com

Contact: April Larsen
april.larsen@zywave.com
414-918-0547

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Confusion As FG Announces Reduction Of Pump Price Of Petrol
AQ
09:53aACCESS BANK : Tears, Twins, All The Intrigues At 'Access The Stars' Auditions In Onitsha And Owerri
AQ
09:53aLAGOS EXPLOSION : Dangote, Zenith Bank Donate N100m Each To Victims
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N125 Per Litre
AQ
09:53aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Files Lawsuit Against Triad Advisors for Wrongful Sale of Unsuitable Investments, including GPB Capital
GL
09:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Dyche named Premier League manager of the month
AQ
09:51aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG reduces petrol pump price from N145 to N125 + VIDEO
AQ
09:51aHYUNDAI HCN : Stallion Motors exhibits locally assembled cars at Abuja auto show
AQ
09:51aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors
AQ
09:51aMFG CHEMICAL : Promotes Tim Haggerty to VP Oil and Gas
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group