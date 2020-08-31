Log in
Zyxel : High-Power LTE-A Outdoor Router Receives OnGo Certification

08/31/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Certification and SAS Interoperability Give Service Providers a Trusted Solution for Deploying Fixed Wireless Broadband Services to Rural or Underserved Areas

Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the receipt of OnGo certification for its high-power LTE7485-S905 4G LTE-A Outdoor Router by the CBRS Alliance. In addition, the LTE7485-S905 has been tested and validated for full interoperability by the top three Spectrum Access System (SAS) server vendors.

To achieve OnGo certification, the LTE7485-S905 underwent rigorous testing by an independent authorized test laboratory to validate interoperability with other OnGo-certified equipment. For service providers, OnGo certification brings interoperability to multi-vendor, large-scale deployments, thus enabling best-of-breed solutions at competitive costs. The certification is essential for CBRS CPE categorized as “CBSD” (Citizen Broadband Radio Service Devices).

The Zyxel LTE7485-S905 4G LTE-A Outdoor Router is a CPE-CBSD device that delivers a maximum 36 dBm EIRP over the 3.5 GHz CBRS band and incorporates a built-in SAS client. The LTE7485-S905 employs 3GPP UE downlink Category 16 to deliver data rates of up to 580 Mbps for lightening-fast internet connectivity over extended distances through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Housed in an IP68 hardened enclosure, the router utilizes built-in 4x4 MIMO high-gain antennas providing up to 13 dBi per element enabling it to work under near non-line-of-sight conditions to increase coverage. Standard 802.3af/at Gigabit PoE makes it easy to deploy and position the device to maximize signal strength. The ability to remotely manage the LTE7485-S905 via TR-069, TR-181 and TR-143 protocols, and the Zyxel Band Pilot Remote Management System, reduce OPEX by simplifying diagnostic and troubleshooting processes and significantly reducing the need for on-site technicians.

“The closing of the CBRS auction in a record 24 bidding days highlights the importance of CBRS for delivering high-speed broadband to underserved areas,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President of North America Business Unit at Zyxel Communications. “Achieving OnGo certification and validating interoperability with the top three SAS server vendors with the LTE7485 gives service providers a versatile, high-performance solution that can be deployed with the confidence of knowing that it will work as expected with other solutions within the growing OnGo ecosystem.”

Zyxel will showcase the LTE7485 and its growing family of high-performance indoor and outdoor 5G NR and LTE solutions during MWC Los Angeles 2020.

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 30 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.


© Business Wire 2020
