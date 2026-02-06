A Biosynex Subsidiary to Receive $1.8 Million Grant

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biosynex, has announced it has secured a $1.8 million grant from CARB-X.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/06/2026 at 03:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

CARB-X is a global non-profit partnership that supports early-stage antibacterial research and development to combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.



This funding is intended to support the development of a rapid point-of-care (POC) test designed to detect IgA (immunoglobulin A) antibodies in order to diagnose acute infections caused by Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi .



This bacterium is responsible for typhoid fever, which affects between 11 million and 21 million people each year and leads to between 128,000 and 161,000 deaths worldwide.



Chembio will develop a rapid serological test using its proprietary DPP technology platform, targeting two highly effective biomarkers to enable accurate and rapid diagnosis of enteric fever. The system will operate with capillary blood obtained from a fingerstick, serum, or plasma, and will deliver results within minutes using the portable DPP Micro Reader.