American Water Works will merge with Essential Utilities in a stock swap approved by both boards of directors. Essential shareholders will receive 0.305 shares of American Water for each share held. The transaction values Essential Utilities at approximately $12bn. The combined enterprise value of the two groups is $63bn.

Upon completion of the transaction, American Water shareholders will own approximately 69% of the new group, compared with 31% for Essential shareholders. John Griffith, the current CEO of American Water, will head the combined entity. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2027. The aim is for it to be accretive to EPS from the first year. American Water Works is maintaining its growth targets of 7%-9% per year for EPS and dividends.

Birth of a giant

The new entity will serve approximately 4.7 million customers across 17 US states. The merger will enable American Water to enter new markets (including Texas, North Carolina, and Ohio) and consolidate its longstanding positions in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The addition of Essential Utilities' 227 treatment facilities will complement American Water's existing 790 facilities.

A reminder of what American Water Works does

American Water Works Company is the largest private water and wastewater operator in the United States. The company treats and distributes drinking water and collects and treats wastewater for residential, commercial, and public customers.

The majority of its operations are regulated by public authorities, which guarantees a large base of recurring revenue but limits price increases. The company thus has an extensive portfolio of assets (treatment plants, pumping stations, and pipe networks).

A marriage of convenience... and risk

While the official line touts the operational synergies and solidity of a fully regulated model, this is a bold move for American Water. In recent years, the group has accustomed its shareholders to slow but stable and sustainable organic growth. This transaction takes the company into much more uncertain territory. While the merger certainly offers economies of scale and diversification, there is a risk of poor integration, especially in the current economic and monetary (interest rate) environment.

The advantage is that Essential Utilities' current valuation is well below its average over the last ten years. The timing therefore appears right for the merger.

If the agreement fails, American Water will have to pay Essential up to $835m in compensation.