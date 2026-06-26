The resolution of the Middle East conflict has sidelined the most dire inflationary scenarios. However, the debate over interest rate hikes remains far from over.

In May, the PCE price index rose 0.4% month-over-month and 4.1% on an annual basis. These figures were well-received by the market, as they landed slightly below consensus expectations.

Today's data aligns with the trend observed in recent months: while inflation is trending upward, the actual prints continue to come in below economists' forecasts.

Most notably, the agreement between the United States and Iran has helped eliminate the most extreme inflationary risks. Oil prices have dropped over the past month, returning to their pre-war levels.

Nevertheless, inflation has now breached the 4% threshold for the first time in three years. This marks five consecutive years that inflation has remained above the Federal Reserve's target.

Source: Trading economics

The resolution of the Middle East conflict is therefore not enough to put the inflation issue to rest or to signal imminent rate cuts, which is what the market had been hoping for at the start of the year.

The U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient, a factor that continues to fuel inflationary pressures. While there were fears of a slowdown last year, data from the first half of the year suggests a re-acceleration of the American economy instead.

For the Fed, the conversation has shifted back to rate hikes. This is particularly true given that the new Chairman, Kevin Warsh, adopted a decidedly hawkish tone during his inaugural press conference.

Bank of America is now forecasting three 25-basis-point hikes in 2026, currently the most aggressive call among the major investment banks.