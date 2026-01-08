Christmas is supposed to be the proving ground for retailers. For Tesco, it instead underlined the limits of success in a slowing grocery market. The supermarket's latest trading update shows a business still growing, but only narrowly ahead of inflation and with little margin for error as competition tightens and food prices fall.

Over the 19 weeks covering Tesco's third quarter and the festive period, group like-for-like sales rose by 2.9%, which remains steady, and still looks respectable in a market where consumers are cautious and competition leaves little room for generous margins.

Tesco's UK business remains the engine. Like-for-like sales rose by 3.7%, and market share reached its highest level in more than a decade. Tesco says it has strengthened its price position and expanded discounting initiatives. Read more clinically, this is a reminder of what scale buys: the ability to look "cheap enough" without being cheapest, while leaning on range, convenience and service to keep customers from drifting.

Market share gains, but no victory lap

The discounters are still the gravitational force in British grocery retail. They compress everyone's pricing room and turn even a good Christmas into a tightrope walk. Tesco's report reads like a company managing that constraint, not escaping it.

That steadiness, however, did not entirely satisfy the market. UK like-for-like growth slowed more than some investors had expected over the Christmas period, a reminder that even Tesco's core business is not immune to disinflation and intensifying competition. Management's decision to nudge expectations towards the top end of its £2.9bn–£3.1bn operating-profit range sounded reassuring, but it landed softly: analysts had already anticipated the move.

Barclays argued that the softer growth owed more to falling food inflation than to weak volumes, which it said still outperformed the market. Others were less forgiving. RBC pointed to underwhelming performances at Booker and in Central Europe, and warned that Tesco's recent run of market-share gains has already begun to moderate. With price pressures easing and competition unlikely to relent, the risk for Tesco is not sudden deterioration but gradual normalisation: a business that continues to improve, just not fast enough to excite.

Fresh food does the heavy lifting

One datapoint stands out: fresh food like-for-like sales rose by 6.6%. That matters because it hints at how households are coping with the post-inflation squeeze. Many shoppers may be trading down in some categories, but they are not abandoning the idea of quality altogether - especially when it is bundled with credible value cues. Tesco's strategy appears aimed at exactly that: keep prices defensible, then win on the parts of the basket where trust and consistency count.

Online also helped. Tesco reported double-digit growth in online sales and rapid-delivery ("Whoosh") growth. But growth is the easy metric: profitability is the harder one. Delivery capacity, promotions and speed are costly, and the industry has not fully proven that convenience can expand margins rather than merely defend share.

Like-for-like sales growth by segment, Q3 + Christmas, 19 weeks. Source: Tesco

Ireland shines: Central Europe stays modest

Outside the UK, Ireland was the brighter spot. Like-for-like sales rose by 4.6%, helped by strong fresh-food performance and continued market-share gains. Tesco's Irish business has looked more durable than its continental outposts, benefiting from a comparatively resilient consumer backdrop and improving execution.

Central Europe grew, but only slightly on a like-for-like basis (1.0%). Online growth was strong, yet overall performance remains constrained, suggesting that the region is still something Tesco manages rather than a growth story that changes the group's trajectory.

Tesco's wholesale arm, Booker, went backwards: like-for-like sales fell by 1.3%. Some of that is cyclical: parts of fast food remain weak. Some is structural: tobacco sales fell sharply. And some is self-inflicted but rational: a contract exit reduced revenue but improved the quality of sales. The broader point is that diversification dulls volatility but does not neutralise it: it can just move problems around the group.

After the strong Christmas period, Tesco now expects full-year operating profit to land at the upper end of its £2.9bn–£3.1bn guidance range, while keeping free-cash-flow expectations unchanged. This is an incremental upgrade: useful for confidence, not a sign of a new phase.