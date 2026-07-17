Long seen as one of the biggest losers of the artificial intelligence revolution, Intel has staged a spectacular comeback on the stock market. Over the past year, the legacy semiconductor maker has seen its shares surge by over 400%, lifted by a more favorable backdrop, investor support, and a string of strategic announcements. The question now is whether this re-rating is fully justified by the fundamentals.

Nearly a year ago, in August 2025, the Trump administration surprised markets by injecting $8.9bn into Intel in exchange for 10% of the group's equity. That move, then seen as a bet on turning around the American semiconductor champion, marked a turning point. Since then, Intel's shares have gained more than 400%, benefiting from a shift in investor perception.

In our previous article entitled, "Intel, something new with chips," we took stock of the many challenges the company faced. A year later, several questions have found partial answers, even though some gray areas remain.

The rise of agentic AI reshuffles the pack

The main development in recent months is likely the emergence of agentic artificial intelligence. The rapid build-out of AI agents has created fresh demand for processors capable of handling more complex and more autonomous tasks, giving the CPU market a second wind.

This new momentum directly benefits Intel, which is gradually regaining a more visible position in a segment it seemed to have ceded to rivals.

Competition remains particularly intense, however. AMD retains a dominant position in the high-performance processor market, while Nvidia is preparing the launch of its first CPUs dedicated to agentic AI in the second half of the year. For its part, Arm recently introduced its first in-house processor, the Arm AGI CPU, which is expected to reach the market next year.

Alongside this, Intel is also benefiting from the ramp-up of its Foundry business. Rising demand for advanced packaging technologies is supporting adoption of its EMIB-T technology, while progress on the 18A process node continues to reassure investors.

Development of the 14A node is also tracking the group's roadmap and should lead to production during 2028. Intel has also expanded its industrial planning with the future 10A and 7A nodes, underscoring its intent to return to technology leadership for the long haul.

Strategic partnerships, but still too few

Intel's turnaround has also been accompanied by support from several top-tier investors.

A few days before the US government took a stake, SoftBank invested $2bn in the group. Nvidia then acquired nearly 4% of Intel through a $5bn investment, while also announcing a partnership focused on co-developing chips for personal computers and data centers.

On the commercial front, however, announcements remain relatively limited.

The most consequential contract centers on the Terafab project. Intel is said to have been selected by Tesla and SpaceX to manufacture processors for robotics applications and data centers for this future semiconductor mega-factory. If this project materializes, Tesla would become the first major customer for Intel's 14A process technology.

The second major file involves Apple. After nearly a year of discussions, Intel is said to have reached a preliminary agreement to become one of the Cupertino group's suppliers. If confirmed, the deal would give Intel a source of recurring revenue and greater visibility into its production capacity.

At this stage, however, several elements remain unknown. Neither Apple nor Intel has officially confirmed the information put forward by Donald Trump and relayed by the Wall Street Journal, which calls for caution.

A valuation that already prices in plenty of hope

Intel is now operating in an environment that is clearly more favorable than it was a year ago. The arrival of Lip-Bu Tan at the helm appears to have restored investor confidence and given the company a clearer strategic direction.

Even so, the stock's advance raises questions. A fourfold increase in market capitalization in 12 months looks ambitious given the still limited number of major contracts actually signed. The technological progress is real, the outlook has improved, and several potential partnerships could durably transform the group's profile. But a significant portion of those expectations already appears to be reflected in the share price.

Having regained its credibility with the markets, Intel now has to convince its future customers. The next few years will be decisive in turning this new momentum into lasting growth and proving that this spectacular return to favor rests on fundamentals as solid as the hopes it has stirred.