A Clearing Sky for Black Gold

After months of fruitless rhetoric, Donald Trump's latest intervention finally seems to be hitting the mark. Brent crude has plunged 12% in a single week, dragging oil stocks down in its wake.

Enzo Willcox Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While the U.S. President's statements have blown hot and cold on crude prices in recent months, his latest intervention has particularly reassured investors. After more than three months of conflict and Brent crude struggling to drop back below $100, the past few weeks are finally signaling a positive shift in momentum.



Since the rebound on June 3, oil prices have begun their descent, slipping below the $90 mark on several occasions. Ahead of the G7 summit, Donald Trump announced the imminence of preliminary agreements regarding the cessation of hostilities and the reopening of the strait. This will be followed by a 60 day period during which international leaders will negotiate more critical issues, most notably the Iranian nuclear program.



These announcements were enough to restore market visibility for the coming weeks. This morning, Brent is trading around $83, down 12% over one week and 21% over one month. Across the Atlantic, WTI has also retreated by 20% over a month and approximately 12% over a week. This sharp correction eases fears related to rising energy prices, as the signing of the preliminary agreement is scheduled for this Friday.



While this retreat in prices pleases the majority of economic players, the oil sector is suffering heavily. At Monday's opening, TotalEnergies posted a decline of more than 5%, dragging most oil stocks down with it: Maurel & Prom shed 6%, Shell 4%, Equinor 6%, and Eni 5%.



Even if navigation through the strait effectively resumes on Friday, it will still take some time before oil supplies return to their pre-conflict levels.