Amundi Asset Management, acting on behalf of the FCPE PEE Bouygues Activités Construction et Télécom, which it manages, told the AMF that it crossed below, on June 30, the 15% threshold of Bouygues' share capital.

It said it holds 58,029,244 shares in the conglomerate, representing 114,232,432 voting rights, or 14.95% of the share capital and 22.88% of voting rights. This threshold crossing results from a sale of Bouygues shares in the market.