Logic Instrument, a specialist in computing equipment for challenging environments, announced that it is supporting a "major chemical products manufacturer in the Midwest of the United States" in its digital transformation through its American subsidiary, Glacier Computer.
Faced with processes still reliant on paper-based documents and manual entries, the manufacturer was encountering two major challenges: imprecise tracking of chemicals used in production and slow, error-prone maintenance management.
To address these issues, Glacier Computer deployed a comprehensive mobile solution for the client, combining rugged Getac ZX10 (Android) tablets for maintenance technicians, Zebra 9450 handheld terminals for warehouse management, and pre-configuration services.
"While a full quantitative analysis is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, the company already anticipates a high return on investment (ROI), driven by reduced downtime and accelerated workflow," emphasized Archos, the parent company of Logic Instrument.
Logic Instrument SA is a major player in the design, fabrication and supply of rugged laptops and tablets for use in hostile environments (industry, army, leisure) with Microsoft Windows or Android operating systems. Apart from the headquarters in France, the group has a subsidiary in Germany. The rest of the world market is covered commercially through VARs or commercial agents.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (89.5%), Germany (9.8%) and other (0.7%).
