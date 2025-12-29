A Contract for Logic Instrument with an American Chemical Manufacturer

Logic Instrument, a specialist in computing equipment for challenging environments, announced that it is supporting a "major chemical products manufacturer in the Midwest of the United States" in its digital transformation through its American subsidiary, Glacier Computer.



Faced with processes still reliant on paper-based documents and manual entries, the manufacturer was encountering two major challenges: imprecise tracking of chemicals used in production and slow, error-prone maintenance management.



To address these issues, Glacier Computer deployed a comprehensive mobile solution for the client, combining rugged Getac ZX10 (Android) tablets for maintenance technicians, Zebra 9450 handheld terminals for warehouse management, and pre-configuration services.



"While a full quantitative analysis is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, the company already anticipates a high return on investment (ROI), driven by reduced downtime and accelerated workflow," emphasized Archos, the parent company of Logic Instrument.



