AXA announces a three-year cultural partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, "marking a decisive step in AXA's ongoing commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage."
This collaboration brings together AXA Egypt, the AXA Foundation for Human Progress, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and Legacy Development and Management, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and operator of the museum.
"This partnership will focus on the conservation of artifacts and the creation of inclusive public programming designed to welcome local communities and international visitors," the insurance company said.
"By combining AXA's global reach with the mission of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the partnership aims to strengthen public access to Egypt's cultural heritage while promoting intercultural dialogue," it added.
AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- damage insurance (62.7%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.);
- life insurance (35.9%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies;
- other (1.4%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
