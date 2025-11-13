A cultural partnership between AXA and the Grand Egyptian Museum

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/13/2025 at 05:04 am EST

AXA announces a three-year cultural partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, "marking a decisive step in AXA's ongoing commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage."



This collaboration brings together AXA Egypt, the AXA Foundation for Human Progress, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and Legacy Development and Management, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and operator of the museum.



"This partnership will focus on the conservation of artifacts and the creation of inclusive public programming designed to welcome local communities and international visitors," the insurance company said.



"By combining AXA's global reach with the mission of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the partnership aims to strengthen public access to Egypt's cultural heritage while promoting intercultural dialogue," it added.