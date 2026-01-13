Administrators appointed by the Italian authorities to oversee the Taranto steelworks in the south of the country have filed a complaint against ArcelorMittal, the site's former owner, seeking EUR7bn in damages, the Financial Times reports.

In a document submitted to the Milan court this month, Acciaierie d'Italia accuses the steelmaker of having "deliberately unbalanced” the company's finances by systematically transferring its resources to the parent company. The complaint, signed by lawyer Andrea Zoppini, is based on a court-ordered audit carried out after the Italian state took over the site nearly two years ago.



ArcelorMittal had already launched arbitration



The proceedings could become one of the biggest ever heard in Italy in terms of compensation. The parties have so far declined to comment on the FT's report. The case is part of a broader dispute: in July, ArcelorMittal launched international arbitration against Italy in Washington, challenging the takeover of the plant under the Energy Charter Treaty.



A sensitive asset



The Taranto steelworks, formerly Ilva, remains a major strategic issue for Rome. The Meloni government is seeking to ensure its survival after injecting billions of euros into the company to preserve its 10,000 jobs.



Two US funds, Bedrock Industries and Flacks Group, have recently submitted takeover bids, although the prime minister has warned that no commitment will be made without guarantees of a genuine industrial plan, job protection and environmental safety. To revive the site, the state estimates that at least €5bn in investment will be needed, the British business newspaper notes.



The Ilva saga has dragged on for years: polluted, underinvested and highly politically sensitive, the site has deterred many would-be buyers.