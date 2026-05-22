|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
Guardant Health +25.32% : The company announced on Wednesday that the FDA had approved its Guardant360 Liquid CDx. This liquid biopsy test is now authorized as a companion diagnostic for several therapies targeting non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
Dexcom +16.99% : The US glucose monitoring specialist soared after its Investor Day on May 14. Management unveiled a roadmap through 2030 targeting organic growth of more than 10% per year, a gross margin of 67% to 69%, and an operating margin of 29% to 30%, along with a $1 billion share buyback program to be carried out in 2026.
Ralph Lauren +15.6% : The US luxury fashion brand jumped after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter results that were well above expectations, driven by growth in Asia. Management expects revenue growth of 4% to 5% at constant exchange rates for the current fiscal year.
Dominion Energy +9.62% : The Virginia-based utility soared following the merger agreement announced on May 18 with NextEra Energy, in a deal valuing Dominion at around $67 billion. The transaction would create the world's largest regulated power grid operator, serving 10 million customers.
Down:
Intuit: -18.59%: Shares tumbled after the company announced plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs, exit Mailchimp, and reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed expectations despite stronger-than-expected earnings.
Vertiv -11.72% : The US specialist in critical infrastructure for data centers fell after its May 19-20 investor conference disappointed investors, with the long-term outlook failing to justify a stretched valuation. Heavy insider selling, totaling more than $123 million over three months, and Jefferies' downgrade to hold added to profit-taking.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil markets were in disarray this week. Prices swung sharply, caught between diplomatic hopes and supply tensions. Brent fell by around 4% over the week to trade near $104. Attention remains focused on talks between the United States and Iran. Although signs of progress and a narrowing of differences have been reported - notably through Pakistan's mediation - deep skepticism remains. Two major sticking points threaten the agreement. First, Tehran wants to impose a toll system, a demand that represents a red line for the US administration. Second, Washington is demanding that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium be transferred out of the country, something Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, categorically rejects. Geopolitics is also weighing in Eastern Europe. Ukraine is systematically targeting Russian refineries, keeping pressure on Russia's production capacity. Finally, on the forecasting front, the International Energy Agency has once again sounded the alarm. The IEA warns of a potential oil deficit this summer due to peak seasonal demand and insufficient supply from the Middle East.
Metals: Gold fell for a second consecutive week and is trading around $4,520. The decline reflects tensions in the energy market. Brent crude remains above $100 per barrel, sustaining fears over global inflation. As a result, investors expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. Markets are also pricing in a 40% chance of another rate hike in December. High interest rates weigh on gold because the metal does not generate yield. These expectations are also supporting the US dollar, which has reached a six-week high. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Other precious metals followed the same downward trend this week. Silver fell to $75.80 an ounce. Copper ended the week stable at $13,515. Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach and limiting their exposure as they await the outcome of peace talks between the United States and Iran.
Agricultural products: In Chicago, major agricultural commodity prices fell this week, mainly because of the weather. Forecasts point to beneficial rainfall in the US Midwest over the coming weeks. These rains should support the development of corn crops, with corn prices falling to 465 cents per bushel. Wheat also declined to 647 cents.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: The accumulation of uncertainty does not appear to be enough to derail equity indices. Yet the risks are clear: if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz lasts into the summer, it would trigger not only a surge in global inflation but also supply disruptions whose consequences could last for months. The saying "the market climbs a wall of worry" has rarely felt more appropriate. Still, investors need to be particularly selective: while the main global indices are holding up, the same cannot be said for every stock in the market. Caution is also warranted in bonds. The newly elected chair of the US Federal Reserve will have to deal with long-term rates that have risen sharply in recent weeks, to the point where some central banks are no longer considering monetary easing but, instead, tightening before year-end. The verdict is expected in mid-June.
Crypto: Bitcoin was little changed this week, hovering around $77,300. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, however, recorded $1.2 billion in net outflows, suggesting that institutional investors are moving away from BTC, probably in favor of more fashionable AI-related stocks. Crypto investors are nevertheless watching developments in the US: the CLARITY Act is expected to be voted on soon in the US Senate and could provide crypto players with a clear regulatory framework for operating in the United States. If adopted, it could give cryptocurrencies a more transparent legal footing within the US financial system and potentially support broader adoption. To be continued. Among other cryptocurrencies, the trend was similar to bitcoin this week: ether (ETH) remained around $2,130, Solana (SOL) rose 2% to $87, while XRP fell 2% to $1.37.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.