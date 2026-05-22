Energy: Oil markets were in disarray this week. Prices swung sharply, caught between diplomatic hopes and supply tensions. Brent fell by around 4% over the week to trade near $104. Attention remains focused on talks between the United States and Iran. Although signs of progress and a narrowing of differences have been reported - notably through Pakistan's mediation - deep skepticism remains. Two major sticking points threaten the agreement. First, Tehran wants to impose a toll system, a demand that represents a red line for the US administration. Second, Washington is demanding that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium be transferred out of the country, something Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, categorically rejects. Geopolitics is also weighing in Eastern Europe. Ukraine is systematically targeting Russian refineries, keeping pressure on Russia's production capacity. Finally, on the forecasting front, the International Energy Agency has once again sounded the alarm. The IEA warns of a potential oil deficit this summer due to peak seasonal demand and insufficient supply from the Middle East. Metals: Gold fell for a second consecutive week and is trading around $4,520. The decline reflects tensions in the energy market. Brent crude remains above $100 per barrel, sustaining fears over global inflation. As a result, investors expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. Markets are also pricing in a 40% chance of another rate hike in December. High interest rates weigh on gold because the metal does not generate yield. These expectations are also supporting the US dollar, which has reached a six-week high. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Other precious metals followed the same downward trend this week. Silver fell to $75.80 an ounce. Copper ended the week stable at $13,515. Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach and limiting their exposure as they await the outcome of peace talks between the United States and Iran. Agricultural products: In Chicago, major agricultural commodity prices fell this week, mainly because of the weather. Forecasts point to beneficial rainfall in the US Midwest over the coming weeks. These rains should support the development of corn crops, with corn prices falling to 465 cents per bushel. Wheat also declined to 647 cents.