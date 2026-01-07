In December, the ADP survey recorded 41,000 private-sector job gains, versus a Bloomberg consensus of 50,000. Some 44,000 jobs were created in services, while 3,000 were lost in manufacturing.

The November figure was revised to -29,000, from -32,000 initially estimated.



Investors are mainly waiting for the December employment report to be released by the BLS on Friday: economists expect 60,000 job gains.



In recent months, employment figures have been disrupted by the 43-day shutdown last autumn. December's figures are, in principle, the first for which data were properly collected and the BLS was able to operate normally.



This week's data will therefore be important for the Fed, whose members are divided over the prospect of further rate cuts. Markets are pricing in no change for the January meeting, with an 82% probability, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.