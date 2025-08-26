In the United States, presidents have often bristled at the Federal Reserve. Richard Nixon leaned on Arthur Burns to keep money flowing ahead of his reelection. Lyndon Johnson dragged William McChesney Martin to his Texas ranch to browbeat him over interest rates. But Donald Trump's latest move - firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook - crosses into unfamiliar territory…

Trump justified the dismissal by citing alleged improprieties in mortgage loans. Yet few in Washington or on Wall Street see this as anything other than an assault on the central bank's independence. The timing is particularly fraught. Just weeks before the Fed's next policy meeting, investors are already watching inflation data, job numbers, and corporate earnings with unusual intensity. Injecting political uncertainty into the very institution charged with guarding monetary stability adds a destabilizing layer.

The US Department of Justice announced that it plans to investigate the Fed governor following a complaint filed by the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on suspicion of mortgage fraud. I don't know if Ms Cook did anything wrong, but in a state governed by the rule of law, we are supposed to wait for the courts to decide. She plans to challenge her dismissal in court.

The markets reacted cautiously but unmistakably. Yields on longer-dated Treasury bonds crept upward, signaling both unease and the possibility that fiscal and monetary policies might collide in unpredictable ways. The dollar softened. Stocks edged lower. And while none of these moves qualified as panic, they reflected the fragile balance investors now perceive. Faith in the Fed as a bulwark against political whims has always been as important as any particular decision on interest rates.

What happens next may depend less on Trump's declarations than on the courts and the Senate. Legal experts point out that the removal of a sitting Fed governor is largely untested territory. If the courts uphold the firing, Trump could nominate another loyalist, possibly Stephen Miran, his recent pick for a vacant board seat. But confirmation would require Senate approval, and in the meantime, regional Fed presidents and the chair still hold policy votes. This institutional complexity may temper the immediate fallout. Still, even the perception of vulnerability is damaging. Investors do not need the Fed to be powerless to lose confidence: they need only suspect that political pressure is beginning to seep into its decisions.

Against this backdrop, traders are also parsing the more ordinary rhythms of Wall Street. Nvidia is set to report earnings. Few single companies have carried so much symbolic weight in recent years. The S&P 500 has stretched far above historical valuation norms, and any stumble from the sector's star could trigger a broader correction. AMD rallied after an analyst upgrade. Interactive Brokers leapt on news of joining the S&P index. And in the telecom sphere, AT&T's $23 billion purchase of spectrum licenses from EchoStar jolted that stock higher.

It was in this context that futures markets flickered into view. Before the bell, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq contracts all slipped modestly.

In Europe, France's sudden market tremor is reverberating well beyond Paris, exposing fissures in Europe's financial architecture. The sharp drop in the CAC 40, led by steep losses in banks and utilities, reflects investor doubts about the government's capacity to rein in its deficit. Bond markets, demanding higher yields to finance French debt, have widened the spread with German bunds - a stress test for the eurozone's most crucial partnership. With a confidence vote looming on September 8, and Prime Minister Bayrou's government on uncertain footing, the episode underscores the fragility of fiscal discipline across Europe's major economies at a moment of weak growth and rising political strain. What happens in France now carries implications not just for Brussels and Berlin, but for global markets wrestling with their own debt anxieties.

In the East, markets were down this morning. Japan, South Korea and India are down 0.8% to 0.9% at the end of trading. Australia closed down 0.5%. China is faring slightly better, with losses limited to 0.2% in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Taiwan is the exception, with gains of around 0.2%. European leading indicators are bearish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: consumer confidence in France; in the United States, durable goods orders, the FHFA House Price Index MoM, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,168

: 98,168 Gold : $3,377

: $3,377 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.17 ( WTI ) $63.60

: $67.17 ( ) $63.60 United States 10 years : 4.2%

: 4.2% BITCOIN: $109,650

In corporate news:

DexCom announced it will present at upcoming conferences.

RTX completed the first live maritime test of its AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in collaboration with the U.S. Navy.

A German court ruled that Apple can no longer market its Apple Watch as CO2-neutral in Germany due to misleading claims.

Regeneron reported its rare immune disorder therapy, cemdisiran, met the main goal of a late-stage trial for generalized myasthenia gravis.

Assurant partnered with Arcadium to boost truck protection sales.

Eli Lilly said its oral weight-loss drug orforglipron met all primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study and plans to file for regulatory approval globally this year.

Abbott received CE marking in Europe for its Esprit BTK stent system for below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Newegg, during Intel Gamer Days, unveiled a new gamer zone at its headquarters.

GoDaddy is planning a suite of AI-powered upgrades for 2025.

Microsoft reportedly enlisted the FBI and local authorities to monitor internal protests over its ties with Israel.

Rare earth prices hit a two-year high after MP Materials halted exports to China amid rising demand.

AT&T will acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar in a $23 billion cash deal to strengthen its 5G and fiber services.

Spotify is reintroducing a messaging feature to allow users to chat and share music, aiming to boost engagement amid strong competition.

Ranpak expanded its partnership with Walmart by deploying AutoFill systems in five fulfillment centers.

Southwest Airlines will require passengers encroaching on neighboring seats to purchase an extra seat starting January 27.

General Motors will recall over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvettes in the U.S. due to a fuel leak risk that could lead to fires.

IBM and AMD have partnered to develop quantum-centric supercomputing, integrating quantum and high-performance computing.

Marks & Spencer launched a dedicated resale platform on eBay to promote sustainable fashion.

Caterpillar divested by Norway's sovereign wealth fund over ethical concerns.

Genentech (Roche) initiates construction of a $700 million manufacturing facility in North Carolina, creating 1,900 jobs.

Diginex declares a 7 to 1 stock split, distributed as bonus shares to shareholders.

Americanas appoints Fernando Dias Soares as new CEO.

Public Storage consortium withdraws $1.4 billion takeover bid for Abacus Storage.

