J.B. Hunt, the country's third-largest trucking company in terms of truck count and fourth-largest in terms of revenue, saw its stock price soar today.

Based in Arkansas, the group, which built itself up by riding the wave of Walmart's rapid expansion, yesterday published quarterly results that were much better than expected. These results are bringing a wave of optimism to the sector, which has been struggling since the end of the pandemic and has been in a deep depression since the beginning of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, J.B. Hunt's revenue and operating profit remained stable. Lower fuel prices and small savings elsewhere have easily offset the slight decline in business, which is modest overall when judged by traditional operating metrics such as number of loads transported, average mileage, etc.

As the group took advantage of the lull to further accelerate its share buybacks—it has withdrawn nearly 5% of its outstanding shares since the same period last year—EPS even managed to increase, from $4 at the end of September 2024 to $4.24 at the end of September 2025.

The "intermodal" model—which combines truck and rail—developed and refined by J.B. Hunt over decades is demonstrating its resilience here. Cash flow remains robust, especially now that the massive investment program to expand its logistics capabilities and modernize its fleet is nearing completion.

In this respect, despite its lack of growth in recent years, JB Hunt is expected to deliver its highest cash profit – or free cash flow – in its history this year. According to MarketScreener analysts, this should be around $800m or $900m for the full year. The current market capitalization is therefore equivalent to a multiple of between 14x and 16x free cash flow.

There is no doubt that a return to growth—which can be expected very soon given the spectacular expansion of intermodal capacity since 2021—would be greeted with equal enthusiasm by investors.