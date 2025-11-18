US cybersecurity specialist Cloudflare is experiencing a persistent outage that is causing panic amongst many internet players, including X (formerly Twitter) and ChatGPT. According to recent reports, no less than 15% of the global internet uses the group's services to protect its servers against DDoS attacks. The company has not yet disclosed the causes of the outage and is still working to limit its impact.

Cloudflare shares are down 4.33% in pre-market trading on Wall Street: the stock has risen over 85% since the beginning of the year.