The first half of 2026 will be remembered by all means. In the first two months of the year, Donald Trump neutralized two of his counterparts, namely the leaders of Venezuela and Iran. Since then, the United States has become bogged down (yet again) in a war in the Middle East that has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has completely upset global oil prices. Enough to derail the markets? Not at all. Indeed, the markets have shown unexpected resilience, buoyed by the AI momentum. Still, Philippe Dauba-Panatacce, a geopolitics-focused economist at Standard Chartered, urges vigilance: the engines of growth are becoming increasingly narrow.

Gulf wars tend to follow familiar patterns (to a point): a US military that talks tough before getting bogged down, human losses, oil prices moving in all directions... One novelty, however is that the long-running specter of a closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has become a reality. Yet despite these unprecedented circumstances, the financial markets have remained calm.



"Ultimately, the resilience of the global economy and financial markets is the real surprise of the first half", Philippe Dauba-Panatacce notes. While Standard Chartered has still cut its 2026 global growth forecast to 3% from 3.4%, the bank emphasizes that the feared collapse did not happen. "Fears of broad-based energy shortages did not materialize, not even in jet fuel, where markets had, for a time, feared shortages", the specialist adds.



The reason for this resilience? A "supercycle" in artificial intelligence that has driven massive investment in data centers, semiconductors and digital infrastructure, particularly in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. The numbers speak for themselves: hyperscaler investment is estimated at between $650bn and $725bn for 2026, versus between $380bn and $410bn a year earlier.



According to Standard Chartered, that strength nonetheless masks a more mixed reality. "If you take AI out of the equation, you realize US demand is weakening". For Philippe Dauba-Panatacce, this concentration of growth engines increases the risk of a two-speed global economy ("K-shape economy"), where a few sectors outperform while the rest of activity slows.



Oil remains the main risk



Despite renewed tensions in the Middle East, the rise in Brent has so far been limited, even though the oil market remains fundamentally "tight", the specialist notes. The latest closure of the Strait of Hormuz occurred even before strategic stockpiles could be rebuilt.



OECD countries' petroleum reserves are thus moving closer to historically low levels, while some Middle East production capacity could be lost for an extended period after damage suffered by certain oil fields, Philippe Dauba-Panatacce explains.



The limited surge in crude prices is mainly attributed to weak Chinese demand as well as investor caution, with markets now less inclined to overreact to geopolitical crises after several episodes in which oil prices quickly retreated.



"It would only take a major event affecting oil infrastructure to trigger a real repricing", the specialist warns, not ruling out a possible entry of Yemen's Houthis into the war equation.



Tariffs move back to center stage



Another source of uncertainty is the so-called "reciprocal" tariffs Trump sought to impose on the entire world on "Liberation Day". While the US Court of Justice ordered the repayment of some $81bn wrongly collected, Donald Trump surprised markets early this week by announcing 50% tariffs on Canada. As a result, "The United States has absolutely not abandoned this strategy. And it will continue to weigh on global trade", the expert observes.



These measures complicate investment decisions for companies with international supply chains, even as flows have already been reshaped around new trade routes, via Vietnam or Mexico in particular.



Central banks stuck in wait-and-see mode



Faced with a slowing economy and the return of inflation pressures, Standard Chartered believes central banks have limited room for maneuver, especially as the memory of post-Covid inflation is now pushing central bankers toward greater caution. "The risk of stagflation remains very real", Philippe Dauba-Panatacce sums up.



In that context, the bank is forecasting a long Fed "status quo": it could keep rates unchanged throughout 2026, and possibly into 2027.



According to Standard Chartered, US growth should reach 2.3% in 2026 and then 2.1% in 2027, driven by AI. The outlook is less optimistic for Europe, with growth forecasts cut to 0.4% from 1.1% for 2026, despite Germany's defense plan focused on defense and infrastructure. Europe is nevertheless "at the epicenter of global rearmament", the specialist says.



Finally, China's growth is expected at 4.6% in 2026 and then 4.5% the following year. "Beijing can sell all the electric cars and solar panels it wants, that will not make up for the property crisis in the Chinese market", Philippe Dauba-Panatacce argues.



In this context, Standard Chartered favors caution given the still-fragile geopolitical balance, financial markets under pressure and growth resting on a narrow base.