Stockmarket indices have generally got off to a solid start in 2026. London is even posting above-average gains, confirming its post-Brexit revival. If it keeps up the pace, the City could even notch a sixth consecutive year of gains. This is an opportunity to spotlight an ETF exposed to UK listings: the Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist.

What is this ETF for?

The Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist aims to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Morningstar UK NR Index (NR = net dividends reinvested). This index covers the entire UK equity market, including large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. It is comprehensive, covering around 97% of the United Kingdom's free-float market capitalisation.

Therefore, in a single line, the ETF provides broad and diversified exposure to the London market.

Technical features

This ETF is a Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS fund, managed by Amundi Luxembourg. It was launched on 27 February 2018 and uses physical replication, meaning it actually holds the shares that make up the index. The unit is denominated in pound sterling (GBP), which is also the fund's base currency (but the ETF is listed in CHF in Zurich and in EUR in Frankfurt).

Management fees are 0.04% per year, a particularly low level for this type of product, helping to explain its sizeable assets under management of £749.5m. This amount ensures good liquidity for the product.

Its ISIN code is LU1781541096.

The ETF is eligible for a securities account and life insurance (depending on the contract). This is a distributing share class, meaning dividends are paid out.



The synthetic risk indicator (SRI) is 4 out of 7, corresponding to a standard equity-risk profile.

Top holdings and geographic and sector exposure

The ETF is dominated by large UK companies, while still allocating a meaningful share to mid- and small-cap names.

The five largest holdings (as of 26 January 2026) are:

Geographically, exposure is naturally concentrated in the United Kingdom (around 95%). The remainder corresponds to companies domiciled in Jersey or, to a lesser extent, in other countries.

The sector breakdown reflects the specific structure of the UK market:

financials: around 25%;

industrials: around 15%;

consumer staples: around 14%;

health care: around 13%;

energy: around 9%.

Other sectors (materials, consumer discretionary, technology, utilities, real estate...) account for smaller weights.

The ETF is therefore clearly exposed to banks, energy and large defensive multinationals, characteristic of the UK market.

Short- and medium-term performance

In terms of historical performance (dividends reinvested):

over 1 year: +6.6%;

over 3 years: +24.8%;

over 5 years: +47.2%.

The performance gap versus the index is minimal, confirming the quality of replication and control of tracking error. As always, past performance is not indicative of future results, but it illustrates the trajectory of a UK market that was long overlooked before gradually returning to investors' radar.



