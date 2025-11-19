Three key events are set to collide today: US employment figures, the release of the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, and Nvidia's quarterly results - though the latter will only come after the US market closes. Investors are looking for something to cling to, as stock indices wobble following a wave of sell-offs in overcrowded or overvalued trades.

The date - 19 November - is noteworthy this year, and not only because it marks World Toilet Day. Although one might be tempted to draw a scatological analogy, as if someone were flushing equities down the pan - albeit gently, for now. This 19 November brings with it three significant events for global markets. First, somewhat stale, comes October's US jobs report, delayed by nearly two weeks due to Washington's budget gridlock. Second, fresher and potentially more impactful: earnings from Nvidia, now the world's most richly valued company. And third, more routine but no less relevant: the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting.

To summarise, the day's session boils down to three pressing questions:

Will the October US employment data (due at 1:30pm) and the Fed minutes (at 7:00pm) tip the balance towards a rate cut at the 10 December FOMC meeting?

Will Nvidia's results (expected at 09:20pm) reassure markets about the ongoing AI capex supercycle?

Could the confluence of these three events reignite equity investors' risk appetite?

Because, in recent days, a purge has begun across risk assets. Bitcoin may have stabilised yesterday, but the Nasdaq 100 extended its slide - marking its fifth decline in six sessions, down 6.4% from its late October high. Investors are increasingly questioning the logic behind extravagant AI infrastructure spending, which has been inflating valuations and stretching balance sheets. The latest Bank of America fund manager survey, hot off the press, reveals a rare phenomenon: for the first time in two decades, a majority of institutional investors believe companies are over-investing. The implicit message? "Hey hyperscalers, if you want to calm the market, ease off the spending frenzy."

Things are no better in Europe, where most indices are nursing a four-day losing streak. Within the broad Stoxx Europe 600, nine of ten sectors have slipped into the red since mid-last week. Only utilities have managed to stay afloat, particularly energy producers. A timely reminder that in finance, the most defensive sectors are those that remain after the superfluous is stripped away. One can live without a Hermès bag, a BMW, or the latest iPhone - but not without food, drink, healthcare, heating, or, indeed, toilets. Which brings us neatly back, although one still wonders who gets to decide what warrants a global awareness day.

At this point, the market's fear gauge has reached the level where jittery investors begin talking about a "healthy correction" - yet are still too cautious to reload on risky assets. We're at an inflection point: either the decline stabilises thanks to a combination of supportive events, or it continues to slide. The jobs/Nvidia double act could well be forceful enough to trigger a market reaction: the only question is, which direction?

Elsewhere on the macro front, Saudi leaders are being hosted with great fanfare in Washington. Rich, business-friendly, and largely unmoved by Western sentimentality, Saudi Arabia is seen by President Donald Trump as a far more straightforward partner than, say, Europe. Numerous high-profile deals have been inked between the two nations, notably in defence and AI. Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang were among the guests at a state banquet.

Meanwhile in the US, Congress has approved the forced release of Department of Justice files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. On the diplomatic stage, Sino-Japanese trade tensions continue to escalate, with retaliatory measures now visibly in motion.

Across Asia-Pacific markets, the mood remains subdued in the wake of recent declines. European futures remain tentative, while Wall Street futures are modestly in the red. Volatility remains elevated, with the VIX rising to 24 - its highest in a month - a reminder that markets could shift direction quickly.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: in the United Kingdom, the CPI GM and the HICP GA; in the eurozone, the CPI GM and the CPI GA; in the United States, building permits, housing starts, DOE crude oil inventories, and consumer confidence; finally, the adjusted trade balance in Japan. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,089.88

: US$4,089.88 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.63

: US$64.63 United States 10 years : 4.12%

: 4.12% BITCOIN: US$91,228.5

In corporate news:

Brera Holdings PLC has entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald for the issuance of Class B ordinary shares.

has entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald for the issuance of Class B ordinary shares. Wisekey is considering transferring its registered office to the British Virgin Islands.

Arcadis has secured a five-year global architecture and design partnership with Shell.

has secured a five-year global architecture and design partnership with Shell. Amundi has acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG.

has acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG. NKT has introduced its Charging Forward strategy, aiming for growth, EBITDA, and ROIC targets by 2030, while reporting increased revenue and profit for the third quarter.

has introduced its Charging Forward strategy, aiming for growth, EBITDA, and ROIC targets by 2030, while reporting increased revenue and profit for the third quarter. Mota-Engil reported a 20% increase in profits, bolstered by growth in its African unit and a record order backlog.

reported a 20% increase in profits, bolstered by growth in its African unit and a record order backlog. Odfjell Drilling has seen its target price increased to 105 NOK by SB1 Markets.

has seen its target price increased to 105 NOK by SB1 Markets. Aker BP has extended the DeepSea Nordkapp drilling contract by an additional year.

has extended the DeepSea Nordkapp drilling contract by an additional year. Mendus has successfully completed a directed share offering, raising 52.5 million SEK at a 9.7% discount.

has successfully completed a directed share offering, raising 52.5 million SEK at a 9.7% discount. Genmab has received FDA approval for its combination therapy for follicular lymphoma and announced a $2.5 billion senior notes offering.

has received FDA approval for its combination therapy for follicular lymphoma and announced a $2.5 billion senior notes offering. Siriuspoint Ltd has named Maria Tarhanidis as its new Chief Investment Officer.

has named Maria Tarhanidis as its new Chief Investment Officer. Meta has experienced a significant leadership change with the departure of Chief Revenue Officer John Hegeman.

has experienced a significant leadership change with the departure of Chief Revenue Officer John Hegeman. Google DeepMind has launched a new AI research lab in Singapore to collaborate across Asia-Pacific.

has launched a new AI research lab in Singapore to collaborate across Asia-Pacific. Paramount is in talks with the Saudi Wealth Fund about acquiring Warner Bros Discovery.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: