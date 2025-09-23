Meeting in London for their Investor Day, ASM International executives unveiled their new long-term growth targets. However, the end of the current fiscal year will be more difficult than expected. The specialist in thin-film deposition equipment for semiconductors enjoys excellent long-term visibility with the rise of AI and the increasing complexity of processes. However, it remains exposed to volatility in demand due to the current economic climate.

The global semiconductor market is set to exceed $1 trillion by the end of the decade. The Dutch group, a founding shareholder of ASML, wants to take its share of this market by leveraging its dominant position in atomic layer deposition (ALD), the most advanced deposition process that builds layers atom by atom through successive chemical reactions on the surface, and by continuing its gains in epitaxy (Epi), the second major product line, which consists of layer-by-layer deposition where atoms arrange themselves by copying the substrate crystal.

ASM International is now targeting revenues exceeding €5.7bn in 2030, representing average annual growth of at least 12%. This would be twice as fast as the market for wafer equipment, which is used to manufacture chips, often made of silicon. In comparison, ASM International generated revenues of €2.9bn last year. Margins are also expected to improve, with an operating margin of over 30% by 2030 (27% in 2024). Free cash flow is expected to exceed €1bn, almost double the 2024 level.

New architectures are expected to provide significant growth drivers. In logic/foundry, the transition from FinFET, whose fin-shaped channel is controlled by the gate on three sides, to gate-all-around, where the gate completely surrounds the channel for optimal electrostatic control, could generate an additional $400m in market share, then another $450m to $500m with the next generation of ultra-advanced etching (1.4 nm). In memory, the rise of advanced processes (ALD and epitaxy) is expected to create $400m to $450m in additional opportunities. Finally, advanced chip packaging is also becoming a strategic priority: the company wants to apply its expertise in chemistry and interfaces to this area.

However, the path to achieving these ambitious goals is not linear. ASM is revising its 2027 revenue targets downward due to currency impacts: the range is now set at €3.7bn-€4.6bn, down from €4bn-€5bn previously. However, profitability expectations have been raised, with a gross margin of between 47% and 51% and an operating margin of between 28% and 32% expected.

For this year, the Dutch company now expects a 5%-10% decline in revenue in H2 compared to H1, due to modest demand for advanced logic/foundry products. The group also notes signs of a slowdown in the power, wafer, and analog segments. The order-to-bill ratio is therefore expected to fall below 1 by the end of the year. The company is therefore forecasting annual growth in 2025 at the lower end of its initial range of 10% to 20%.

The stock opened sharply lower before easing its losses to -3.5% at the time of writing.