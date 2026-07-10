|This Week's Gainers & Losers
Up:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise +17.73% : The designer of AI servers benefited from the announcement of a collaboration agreement with Qblox to develop hybrid testbeds combining classical and quantum computing. The announcement revived investor appetite for the stock.
BridgeBio Pharma +11.27% : The laboratory specialising in genetic diseases gained after the New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from its Phase 3 PROPEL 3 trial. Oral infigratinib met its primary and secondary endpoints in the treatment of paediatric achondroplasia, with a favourable safety profile.
Alibaba Group +16.84% : The Chinese e-commerce and cloud-computing giant benefited from reports that Beijing may allow several artificial-intelligence companies to purchase Nvidia H200 chips. Such an easing of restrictions could accelerate the development of China's artificial-intelligence infrastructure.
Arista Networks +16.86% : The US specialist in switches for AI data centres gained as its recently launched 7060XE7 range continued to attract investor interest. The 1.6-terabit-per-second switching platform is already deployed in production at Meta, strengthening the group's credibility in AI networking.
Akamai Technologies +11.5% : The content-delivery and cybersecurity specialist welcomed its appointment as a security partner within World Wide Technology's artificial-intelligence framework, an agreement that strengthens its credibility in a fast-growing segment.
Dell Technologies +10.31% : The technology group was lifted by the public endorsement it received from Donald Trump during the launch of the “Trump Accounts”, with the president explicitly promoting the company to the general public. This unexpected visibility at the highest political level was enough to revive investor interest in the stock at the start of the week.
Rocket Lab -19.33% : The space-launch specialist came under pressure after one of its executives disclosed a massive share sale of more than USD 286 million in an SEC filing, a strong signal that the market interpreted negatively. The large-scale disposal weakened investor confidence and weighed on the company's valuation.
UL Solutions -10.81% : The US testing and certification specialist was hurt by a USD 1.24 million share sale by one of its executives. The transaction, disclosed to the SEC, was interpreted by the market as an unfavourable signal regarding the stock's valuation.
Paramount Skydance -9.43% : The US media group created through the merger with Skydance was hit by two regulatory obstacles affecting its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. An investigation launched by Oregon is delaying the transaction, while several US states are considering legal action to block it.
QXO -7.53% : The US building-products distributor suffered from heavy selling after it was revealed on July 6 that short interest exceeded 18% of the free float, a record level for the sector. The stock consequently reached a new 52-week low of USD 14.74, despite the publication on July 9 of an investor Q&A intended to reassure the market about the strategy being pursued following the acquisition of TopBuild.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices ended the week higher, despite a slight pullback towards the end. Brent is trading at around $76.60 a barrel and WTI at close to $72, representing weekly gains of roughly 4% to 5%. The market remains broadly supported by persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of investor concerns. Maritime traffic has slowed significantly following a new series of US strikes on Iranian infrastructure, followed by retaliation from Tehran across the region. The decline in traffic has revived fears of disruption to global energy supplies and is maintaining a risk premium in crude prices. Nevertheless, traders are not panicking. Hopes of renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran continue to limit tensions, even though the situation remains particularly unstable. For now, investors are primarily assessing whether the two sides can avoid an uncontrolled escalation. Another factor supporting prices is Russia's suspension of diesel exports until the end of July following several Ukrainian attacks on its refineries. The decision is tightening a market that is already highly sensitive to any threat to global supplies.
Metals: Gold is still struggling to regain momentum. Even the renewed tensions between the United States and Iran failed to trigger the traditional rush into safe-haven assets. Investors are more concerned about the crisis's impact on energy prices: more expensive oil could reignite inflationary pressures and encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. This scenario is unfavorable for gold, which tends to suffer when yields remain attractive. Despite this difficult backdrop, gold has shown some resilience and remains above the symbolic $4,000 threshold. Copper had a more turbulent week. Initially weighed down by renewed risk aversion, the red metal later recovered as the dollar weakened and hopes grew that tensions in the Middle East might ease. On the LME, three-month copper ended the week at around $13,500 a tonne. Investors nevertheless continue to monitor closely the conflict's implications for inflation, interest rates and global growth. As a metal that is highly sensitive to the economic cycle, copper is likely to remain heavily dependent on expectations for US monetary policy and broader risk appetite.
Agricultural products: Grains ended the week on a positive note in Chicago. Corn is trading at around 433 cents, wheat at approximately 633 cents and soybeans have extended their rebound to 1,178 cents. This optimism should nevertheless be treated with caution. The latest weather forecasts point to the return of widespread rainfall and milder temperatures across the US Corn Belt. This is reassuring traders after the recent heatwave and reducing concerns about crop yields.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: The renewed tensions between Iran and the United States, logically accompanied by a rebound in oil prices, do not appear likely to destabilize the market. For nearly a month, we have seen a sector rotation away from technology stocks, with semiconductors at the forefront, and towards healthcare stocks, small caps and financials in particular. This behavior seems inconsistent with the formation of a market top, although it is important to remember that lower summer trading volumes can temporarily increase volatility. Meanwhile, the yield on the ten-year US Treasury has returned to around 4.58%, its June high, and the spread with the yield on the German Bund continues to widen. This movement is also supporting the US dollar against the European currency.
Crypto: Bitcoin is cautiously extending last week's gains, rising 1.30% to $64,400 and bringing its July advance to 10% so far. This represents a breather after a disastrous June. BTC lost 20% last month. You have to go back four years, to June 2022, to find a decline of a similar scale. At the time, bankruptcies were mounting, the Terra/Luna ecosystem was collapsing, inflation was surging and central banks were raising interest rates. Four years later, inflation is also rebounding, as are expectations of higher interest rates, but the state of the crypto industry is less disastrous. Bitcoin has mainly lost some of its appeal in favor of everything related to artificial intelligence. There has not been much movement among the other leading cryptocurrencies either. Ether (ETH) is edging up 0.6%, trading close to $1,800. Solana (SOL) is broadly unchanged at around $80, as is Binance Coin (BNB) at $575.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.