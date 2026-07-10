Up:



EasyJet +20.42% : The low-cost airline welcomed an agreement in principle with Apollo, whose GBP 5.7 billion takeover offer exceeds that of rival Castlelake and has secured the support of the board, subject to the final terms of the transaction being agreed. Hewlett Packard Enterprise +17.73% : The designer of AI servers benefited from the announcement of a collaboration agreement with Qblox to develop hybrid testbeds combining classical and quantum computing. The announcement revived investor appetite for the stock.



Vodafone +11.55% : A major development for the British telecoms operator. French tycoon Xavier Niel is acquiring Emirates Telecommunications' stake for $5.95 billion, making him the company's largest shareholder. The market welcomed the arrival of a major investor, interpreting it as a vote of confidence in the group's strategy.

BridgeBio Pharma +11.27% : The laboratory specialising in genetic diseases gained after the New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from its Phase 3 PROPEL 3 trial. Oral infigratinib met its primary and secondary endpoints in the treatment of paediatric achondroplasia, with a favourable safety profile. Alibaba Group +16.84% : The Chinese e-commerce and cloud-computing giant benefited from reports that Beijing may allow several artificial-intelligence companies to purchase Nvidia H200 chips. Such an easing of restrictions could accelerate the development of China's artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Arista Networks +16.86% : The US specialist in switches for AI data centres gained as its recently launched 7060XE7 range continued to attract investor interest. The 1.6-terabit-per-second switching platform is already deployed in production at Meta, strengthening the group's credibility in AI networking. Akamai Technologies +11.5% : The content-delivery and cybersecurity specialist welcomed its appointment as a security partner within World Wide Technology's artificial-intelligence framework, an agreement that strengthens its credibility in a fast-growing segment. Dell Technologies +10.31% : The technology group was lifted by the public endorsement it received from Donald Trump during the launch of the “Trump Accounts”, with the president explicitly promoting the company to the general public. This unexpected visibility at the highest political level was enough to revive investor interest in the stock at the start of the week.



Down:



Ionis Pharmaceuticals -28.79% : The pharmaceutical company was hurt by a USD 1.74 million share sale by one of its executives, a signal viewed negatively by the market. The reaffirmation of its financial outlook for the 2026 fiscal year on July 10 was not enough to ease investor concerns. Rocket Lab -19.33% : The space-launch specialist came under pressure after one of its executives disclosed a massive share sale of more than USD 286 million in an SEC filing, a strong signal that the market interpreted negatively. The large-scale disposal weakened investor confidence and weighed on the company's valuation. UL Solutions -10.81% : The US testing and certification specialist was hurt by a USD 1.24 million share sale by one of its executives. The transaction, disclosed to the SEC, was interpreted by the market as an unfavourable signal regarding the stock's valuation.



Fresnillo PLC -9.79% : The world's largest primary silver producer was hurt by a price-target cut from Barclays. Analyst Amos Fletcher lowered his target to GBX 3,200 from GBX 3,775, while maintaining an equal-weight rating. The decline in gold and silver prices over the week added to the selling pressure on a stock that is highly sensitive to movements in precious metals.

Paramount Skydance -9.43% : The US media group created through the merger with Skydance was hit by two regulatory obstacles affecting its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. An investigation launched by Oregon is delaying the transaction, while several US states are considering legal action to block it. QXO -7.53% : The US building-products distributor suffered from heavy selling after it was revealed on July 6 that short interest exceeded 18% of the free float, a record level for the sector. The stock consequently reached a new 52-week low of USD 14.74, despite the publication on July 9 of an investor Q&A intended to reassure the market about the strategy being pursued following the acquisition of TopBuild.