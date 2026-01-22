A New Plan at Ipsos to Regain Sustained Growth

Ahead of its investor day, Ipsos has announced a new strategic plan "aimed at regaining a sustained pace of growth," led by CEO Jean Laurent Poitou and approved by its board of directors.

Published on 01/22/2026

"This strategic plan will allow us to set a new pace in a rapidly evolving market, embody the future of our sector, and strengthen our leadership," explained the market research and opinion polling company.



Over the next five years, Ipsos will invest more than one billion euros in transformation operations, primarily through acquisitions and strategic investments. This plan will be financed mainly by free cash flow.



In addition, the company plans to enhance the training of its teams to ensure they can successfully execute Ipsos's programs to improve operational capacity and develop its analytical capabilities.



According to the group, its annual organic growth rate should reach 5% or more as early as 2028, accompanied by an improvement in operating margin, which in that same year is expected to reach a record level of 13.5%.



Subject to accounting certification, Ipsos estimates that in 2025, its total revenue will be approximately 2,525 million euros, with organic growth of 0.6%, and its operating margin on a like-for-like basis at 12.8%.