"This strategic plan will allow us to set a new pace in a rapidly evolving market, embody the future of our sector, and strengthen our leadership," explained the market research and opinion polling company.
Over the next five years, Ipsos will invest more than one billion euros in transformation operations, primarily through acquisitions and strategic investments. This plan will be financed mainly by free cash flow.
In addition, the company plans to enhance the training of its teams to ensure they can successfully execute Ipsos's programs to improve operational capacity and develop its analytical capabilities.
According to the group, its annual organic growth rate should reach 5% or more as early as 2028, accompanied by an improvement in operating margin, which in that same year is expected to reach a record level of 13.5%.
Subject to accounting certification, Ipsos estimates that in 2025, its total revenue will be approximately 2,525 million euros, with organic growth of 0.6%, and its operating margin on a like-for-like basis at 12.8%.
Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.2%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.7%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- physicians and patients (15.2%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.;
- citizens (14.9%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.6%), Americas (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (16.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.