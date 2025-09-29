A not-so-bad September
Published on 09/29/2025 at 10:25 am EDT
Stocks rise, dollar dips, gold surges as possible US government shutdown looms
Wall Street Bets Against Chaos, Again
Markets began the week with a curious blend of optimism and unease, as investors brushed aside Washington's familiar budget brinkmanship long enough to push futures higher. Yet traders know the world's largest economy may soon be flying blind, with the Federal Reserve stripped of the very data it claims to need.
Investors look past AI hype to long-term opportunities from government spending
VW to overhaul India business amid market pressures, company memo shows
Global markets live: Amex, Carmax, Electronic Arts, Exxon Mobil, Oracle…
Gold hits new high above $3,800/oz as softer dollar, rate-cut bets lift appeal
Wall Street set to climb as investors look past hawkish talk, await shutdown clarity
