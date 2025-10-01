A. O. Smith faced challenges in Q2 25, although is strategically positioning itself for long-term growth through innovative water technology solutions and strategic acquisitions. The purchases of Pureit and Impact Water Products highlight the company's dedication to broadening its market reach and product portfolio. These efforts, coupled with a focus on energy-efficient innovations, bolster A. O. Smith's resilience and competitive edge in the global water technology industry.

Published on 10/01/2025 at 04:43 am EDT - Modified on 10/01/2025 at 05:40 am EDT

A. O. Smith Corporation, founded in 1874 and headquartered in Wisconsin, US, is a global leader in water technology solutions, specializing in residential and commercial water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. Its diverse operations include manufacturing, assembly, and distribution centers in key regions such as the US, Canada, China, and India. A. O. Smith drives growth through innovation, energy-efficient product development, strategic acquisitions, and expanding global partnerships, consistently responding to local market needs and delivering reliable water technology worldwide.

The company has two segments: North America (76% of Q2 25 revenue) and the Rest of the World (24%). Geographically, the company is segmented into four regions: the US (67.4% of FY 24 sales), China (19.9%), Canada (8.7%) and other (4%). The company has around 12,700 employees and is listed on New York Stock Exchange.

FY 25 growth targets

A. O. Smith released its Q2 25 results on July 24, 2025, reporting a 1.3% y/y decrease in earnings at $1bn, due to continued softness in China’s residential and commercial construction markets and a challenging demand environment in its Rest of World segment. EBIT was $201m, down 2.4% y/y and margins contracted by 24bp to 19.9%. Net profit also declined by 2.6% y/y to $152m.

Looking ahead for FY 25, the company targets between 1% to 3% y/y revenue growth. Diluted EPS to reach $3.7-3.9 from $3.6 in FY 24. Moreover, the company estimates capex of between $90m and $100m.

Acquisitions drive growth

A. O. Smith proactively pursues acquisitions to drive geographic growth, expand its core water technology business, and establish adjacencies. On November 1, 2024, it acquired Pureit from Unilever for about $120m, gaining leadership in South Asia’s water purification segment. Pureit offers a broad range of residential solutions and contributed $28m in sales for H1 25, with $50m expected for the year. The acquisition doubles A. O. Smith’s regional market penetration and complements its premium product portfolio. Earlier, acquiring Impact Water Products expanded the West Coast footprint of its water treatment operations.

Improved ROE

A. O. Smith reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 2.6% to reach $3.8bn in FY 24, primarily driven by robust growth and investment in North America, particularly in the water heater and water treatment businesses, as well as strategic acquisitions. Notably, North America Water Treatment sales grew by 10% (primarily through acquisition-related dealer growth), commercial boiler sales increased by 8% (with strong demand for new products), and product innovation also contributed materially.

EBIT outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 4.7% to $699m, with margins expanding by 109bp to 18.3%. Net income increased at 3.1% CAGR over the same period, reaching $534m.

The company's gearing has slightly improved, declining from 21.6% in FY 21 to 12.1% in FY 24. ROE improved from 26.5% to 28.6%. Moreover, ROA rose from 11.5% to 13.5% over FY 21-24.

In comparison, Watsco, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over FY 21-24, reaching $7.6bn in FY 24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 7.1% to $748m, with margins expanding by 12bp to 9.9% in FY 24 and net income increased at a CAGR of 8.6% to $536m.

Positive investment outlook

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered negative returns of approximately 18.3%. In comparison, Watsco, Inc.’s stock also delivered negative returns of 17.8% over the same period.

A. O. Smith is currently trading at a P/E of 19.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 26.3x and Watsco, Inc.’s P/E of 29.9x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 14.1x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $734.2m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 22.2x and that of Watsco, Inc. (18.4x).

A. O. Smith is monitored by 14 analysts, four of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and 10 having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $79.8, implying 8.8% upside potential from its current market price.

The consensus expects an estimated revenue CAGR of 3.4%, reaching $4.2bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% to $832m, with margins expanding by 73bp to 19.7% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 5.2% to $621m, with margins expanding 75bp to 14.7%, and EPS is expected to increase to $4.5 in FY 27 from $3.6 in FY 24. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.9% and a net profit CAGR of 9.5% for Watsco, Inc.

Overall, A. O. Smith demonstrates resilience and strategic growth through innovation, acquisitions, and expanding global partnerships. Despite recent challenges in key markets like China, the company maintains a positive outlook with targeted revenue growth and improved profitability. Its valuation metrics suggest potential upside, supported by analyst ratings.

However, A. O. Smith faces risks including dependence on construction cycles, especially in China, commodity price volatility, competitive pressures, regulatory uncertainty, currency fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, rising operational expenses, product liability, and ESG ratings. These factors impact profitability, market share, and overall financial health.