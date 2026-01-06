The US military operation against Venezuela, officially justified by the fight against drug trafficking, the defence of democracy or regional security, fits into a much broader framework than that presented by Washington. Behind these recurring arguments lies an alternative, more structural interpretation that puts not ideology or security at the centre, but instead, currency. The core issue, it argues, would be preserving the US dollar as the kingpin of the global financial system.

To understand this hypothesis, one has to go back half a century. In 1971, the United States ended the gold standard, definitively severing the link between the dollar and the precious metal. Three years later, in 1974, the then Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger negotiated a strategic agreement with Saudi Arabia. The principle was simple: in exchange for US military protection, Riyadh agreed to sell all of its oil exclusively in USD. This bilateral compromise quickly became a global standard. Oil, an indispensable resource for the modern economy, would henceforth have to be bought in dollars. This marked the birth of the petrodollar system.

This mechanism creates an artificial but permanent demand for US currency. All energy-importing countries are compelled to hold USD reserves to secure their supplies. This architecture allows the United States to finance its deficits, its military and its economic model through money issuance, without undergoing the painful adjustments imposed on other nations. The petrodollar is therefore no technical footnote: it has been central to US power for 50 years, sometimes even more decisive than military superiority itself.

In this context, Venezuela occupies a major strategic position. The country holds about 303 billion barrels of proven reserves, making it the world's leading holder, ahead of Saudi Arabia. Alone, it would account for nearly 20% of global reserves. However, from the late 2010s, Caracas began an explicit shift toward de-dollarisation. In 2018, the authorities announced their intention to reduce their dependence on the dollar and began accepting other currencies, such as the CNY, the EUR or the RUB, for their oil exports. At the same time, Venezuela strengthened its financial ties with China, put in place payment channels that bypass the SWIFT network and signalled its intention to join the BRICS.

The risk, in this reading, is neither immediate nor cyclical. It is systemic. Venezuela would have sufficient reserves to sustain an oil trade conducted outside USD for decades, offering a credible precedent to other producers. Any potential integration into the BRICS would amplify this dynamic by accelerating the development of settlements in local currencies, alternative infrastructures such as China's CIPS system or the mBridge project between central banks, and the gradual marginalisation of the dollar in global energy trade.

This scenario is not without historical precedents. In 2000, Saddam Hussein announced that Iraq would sell its oil in EUR. Three years later, the country was invaded, the regime overthrown, and oil sales quickly returned to the dollar. The supposed weapons of mass destruction invoked to legitimise the intervention were actually never found. In 2009, Muammar Gaddafi proposed creating an African dinar backed by gold for oil trade. Emails made public, attributed to Hillary Clinton, explicitly refer to this project as a major strategic concern. In 2011, Libya was bombed by NATO, Gaddafi was killed and the monetary project disappeared with him.

In this continuum, Nicolás Maduro appears, according to this interpretive framework shared by several geopolitical experts such as Michael Hudson, William Engdahl, Peter Dale Scott, F. William Engdahl, John Perkins and Etienne Chouard, as a new "target", with a decisive aggravating factor: Venezuela has oil reserves far greater than those of Iraq and Libya put together. The stated alliances with China, Russia and Iran, three countries actively engaged in de-dollarisation strategies, reinforce the idea of a threat perceived as strategic by Washington.

Some US public statements are interpreted as revealing this logic. Stephen Miller, a homeland security adviser, has said that the Venezuelan oil industry was built thanks to US capital and labour, calling its nationalisation "the greatest theft of American wealth ever recorded". From this perspective, Venezuelan resources would be regarded as legitimately American on the grounds that they were exploited by US companies in the past.

The official justifications are, in this analysis, largely played down. The fight against drug trafficking appears unconvincing, with Venezuela playing only a marginal role in supplying the US market. The terrorism accusations levelled against the regime would rest on fragile foundations, while the democratic argument is weakened by Washington's consistent support for unelected regimes, starting with Saudi Arabia.

The real issue, then, would be defending a 50-year-old monetary order at a time when it is already being weakened. Russia has sold part of its oil in RUB and CNY since the war in Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is openly discussing settlements in CNY. Iran has traded outside USD for years. China has developed CIPS, which now brings together several thousand banks across nearly 185 countries. The BRICS are accelerating the establishment of financial infrastructures capable of bypassing the dollar.

In this context, a military intervention against a country seeking to leave the dollar's orbit could produce the opposite effect to that intended. The implicit message - defying the dollar exposes a country to sanctions or overthrow - could prompt many countries in the Global South to accelerate their disengagement, judging that the only protection lies in rapidly multiplying alternatives.

Some observers also point to unsettling historical parallels. Etienne Chouard argues that the invasion of Panama in January 1990, officially motivated by the fight against drug trafficking, allowed the United States to regain control of a key chokepoint in global trade. Thirty-six years later, almost to the day, the scenario contemplated in Venezuela could fit a similar logic: control of strategic resources, securing trade routes and maintaining a monetary order favourable to US interests.

Behind moral and security rhetoric, this reading underscores a constant of global geopolitics: power rests on currency, energy and control of flows. And in this game, oil remains inseparable from power.