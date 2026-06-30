A Prolific Quarter for the CAC 40

European stock markets finished higher on Tuesday, closing the final session of the month, the quarter and the first half in positive territory, despite mixed U.S. macroeconomic data. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.44% to 8,404 points. The index posted a gain of 2.70% for June, 7.51% for the second quarter and 3.12% since the start of the year. In the process, it delivered its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2024. On Tuesday, the Euro Stoxx 50 added 1.51%, up nearly 10% since January 2026.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/30/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Green was also on the screen in the United States, with the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq up 0.24% and 1.11%, respectively, around 5:45 p.m.



On the macro front, the indicators released on both sides of the Atlantic sent mixed signals. In the United States, consumer confidence unexpectedly deteriorated in June. The Conference Board index came in at 91.2, versus 93.1 in May, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a rebound to 94.8, reflecting increased caution among households about the economic outlook.



At the same time, the U.S. labor market remained solid. The Labor Department's JOLTS report showed 7.594 million job openings in May, versus 7.585 million in April and a consensus of 7.280 million, a sign that demand for labor remains robust.



In Europe, the latest data confirmed that disinflation continues. In France, consumer prices fell 0.2% in June, while economists had expected them to be flat. Year over year, inflation came in at 1.8%, versus 2.1% expected and 2.4% in May. In Germany, the unemployment rate held steady at 6.3% in June, in line with expectations.



In the oil market, Brent slid 1.37% to $72.58 a barrel, while U.S. WTI was trading around $69.91.



At the same time, uncertainty persists on the diplomatic front. Tehran denied that a meeting with the United States would take place this week in Doha. "No technical meeting of the working groups is scheduled this week," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, calling reports of a meeting "incorrect." Donald Trump nonetheless said a meeting would take place Tuesday in the Qatari capital, without providing further details.



Stocks on the move



On the stock front, Kering posted the steepest decline in the CAC 40, down nearly 7%. During a conference call held ahead of the release of its July 28 results, the group suggested that Gucci, its flagship brand, is recovering more slowly than expected. The luxury sector followed suit, with Hermés down 1.9% and LVMH off more than 2%.



By contrast, Schneider Electric stood out with a 2.2% gain. Bank of America reiterated its buy rating and raised its price target to €330 from €320, arguing that data-center-related growth potential remains undervalued, both for Schneider Electric and for ABB, Siemens and Siemens Energy.



TP, for its part, fell more than 11%, weighed down by a downward revision to annual guidance from U.S. competitor Concentrix.



Conversely, Abivax surged 38% after publishing encouraging results from the second part of its late-stage clinical study of its experimental treatment for ulcerative colitis.

In currency markets, the euro slipped 0.01% to $1.1419.