For decades, computers have kept getting more powerful. Yet some problems remain out of reach, even for the most advanced supercomputers. This is where quantum computing comes in: a technology that is still experimental, but could transform computing as we know it.

Computing has made it possible to perform increasingly complex calculations for several decades. But despite these advances, some tasks require so much computing power that classical computers quickly hit their limits. This is precisely where quantum computing comes into play.

Unlike traditional computers, which use bits that can take the value of either 0 or 1, a quantum computer is based on qubits. The key difference lies in these qubits: thanks to the laws of quantum physics, a qubit can exist in several states at the same time. It is a counterintuitive property, but one that opens up entirely new possibilities for computing.

One way to picture the difference is to imagine a huge maze with a million paths. A classical computer would explore them one after another, while a quantum computer can, to some extent, explore a very large number of them in parallel. The image simplifies reality, but it helps explain why this technology is generating so much hope.

Potentially revolutionary applications

Should the promises of quantum computing materialize, some calculations could be performed far faster than they are today. The potential applications are numerous: simulating the behavior of molecules to speed up the discovery of new drugs, optimizing power grids, improving financial models, and designing new materials.

These are all problems that can currently require days, weeks, or even years of computation on the most powerful infrastructure available.

A technology that remains very difficult to master

The prospects are impressive, but so are the technical challenges. Qubits are extremely sensitive. The slightest vibration, a temperature change, or simple background noise can disrupt calculations and generate errors.

To limit these effects, quantum computers must operate under extreme conditions, often at temperatures close to absolute zero.

That is why, despite regular announcements from major technology companies, quantum computing remains largely at the research and development stage.

A global race among technology giants

IBM, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon are investing billions of dollars in this technology. Alongside them, specialist companies such as IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave, and Quantinuum are also trying to establish themselves in this emerging market.

Even so, no company has yet developed a quantum computer capable of replacing classical computers for general-purpose use. The industry is currently in a phase comparable to the early days of semiconductors: the potential is huge, but industrial maturity still needs to be built.

An investment theme as promising as it is speculative

On financial markets, quantum computing is currently a highly speculative theme. The valuations of companies in the sector are based more on long-term prospects than on current revenue.

It is still impossible to know who the future leaders of this industry will be, or even which qubit technology will ultimately prevail. As with artificial intelligence in its early days, investors are above all betting on one belief: that this technology could profoundly transform the economy over the coming decades.

Should quantum computing live up to its promises, it could represent one of the greatest technological breakthroughs of the century. But on the stock market, this revolution remains, for now, a bet on the future rather than an economic reality.