Just as investors were beginning to show serious signs of anxiety about the AI narrative, the "Fed put" has given them fresh hope. While Wall Street is clinging to rate cuts, they are not of course without risk.

As mentioned in the MarketScreener Morning Meeting at the start of last week, the "Fed put" refers to the belief that the central bank will not hesitate to deploy a safety net to stop any significant plunge in equity markets.

The CME Group's rate-cut probability indicator shows that the market is 85% convinced the Fed will cut rates on December 10.

Extremely stark divisions

The Fed's decisions have been particularly hard to read this year. Indeed, the institution is struggling with its dual mandate: keeping inflation in check while also bearing responsibility for the health of the economy.



Beth Hammack of the Cleveland Fed is opposed to a rate cut, arguing that inflation has exceeded the 2% target for five years. Conversely, some governors are alarmed by the slowdown in the labor market, with unemployment at its highest level in four years. Two opposing views? yet both grounded in reality.

The previous meetings illustrate these tensions perfectly. In July, and for the first time since 1993, two members voted to cut rates while the consensus was to hold. In October, it happened again. This time, Jeffrey Schmidt (Kansas City Fed) voted against the 25bp cut, and Stephen Miran argued for a deeper 50bp cut. A double dissent, but in two opposite directions.

As you will have gathered, monetary theory points to opposing decisions for the two problems facing the US economy. Each meeting ratchets up the tensions, because the stakes rise with every vote.

Why cut?

Traditionally, the "Fed put" is associated with major market crises. However, today, more and more players, whether economists or politicians, believe that the health of the US economy depends on Wall Street more than ever.

While a majority of Americans own stocks, it is the wealthiest who hold the biggest slice of the cake. The top 1% owns around half of the US stockmarket, and the top 10% holds about 90%; according to Reuters. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's, argues that half of consumer spending comes from these elites. However, Reuters does note that other economists put the figure closer to 35%. The idea remains the same: it is impossible to deny the role of wealthy Americans in the economy. After all, consumer spending accounts for up to 70% of overall economic activity.

The Fed does not officially have a mandate to support the markets granted, although the mechanism is now well established: use the markets to reassure the richest households, who will in turn support companies through their consumption, which will ultimately lead firms to hire more workers.

What are the risks?

Mary Daly (San Francisco Fed), who does not vote on the FOMC this year, has come out in favor of a cut on December 10. She believes that a "deterioration in the labor market is both more likely and more difficult to manage than inflation." If that is the preferred course, so be it. But in the current environment, it is important to keep an eye on the risks tied to a premature cut.

First, it will not have escaped your notice that average valuations are high. But Reuters highlights even more telling data. In Q3, tech companies accounted for 20.8% of total S&P 500 earnings, down from 22.8% three quarters earlier. Over the same period, their share of total market capitalization rose from 30% to 31.1%. Cutting rates again could inflate a potential bubble.

Moreover, if the market interprets this cut as an 'abandonment' of the inflation fight, long-term Treasury yields will not automatically fall, since inflation expectations would rise. Any kind of long-term uncertainty can be reflected in long rates. From September to December last year, interbank rates fell from 5.25%-5.5% to 4.25%. Over the same period, the average mortgage rate climbed from 6.09% in mid-September to 7.01% in mid-January.

The purpose of cutting rates is to support the housing market, but investors may decide otherwise.

We can also draw a parallel with the "Greenspan put", named after Alan Greenspan, the US Federal Reserve's iconic chairman from 1987 to 2006. By systematically intervening to support Wall Street, he fostered "moral hazard" - the temptation for economic agents to take more risks in the knowledge that a safety net exists. We all act with less caution when someone else bears the risk in our place.

Even today, the "Fed put" could be feeding this logic. Excessive confidence in the monetary authority could further fuel asset bubbles. More and more observers see market stability as a third, unofficial mandate for the Federal Reserve.