A Record Year for Amundi's ETF Franchise

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/13/2026 at 04:58 am EST

Amundi is celebrating a record year for its ETF (exchange traded fund) franchise in 2025, further solidifying its position as the leading European player both in terms of net inflows (+46 billion EUR) and assets under management (342 billion EUR).



"This growth took place in a highly dynamic environment for the UCITS ETF market: over 330 billion EUR in positive inflows in 2025, helping to boost total ETF assets under management to more than 2,500 billion EUR," the firm highlighted.



According to Amundi, ETFs have continued to expand "by serving as allocation building blocks for constructing portfolios that combine long-term core exposures with tactical choices, offering liquidity features and efficient market access."



The asset manager also pointed to an acceleration in the diversification of its client base, with nearly half of assets under management coming from retail investors in 2025, and noted that around 30% of net inflows were generated outside of Europe.