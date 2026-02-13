Amundi is celebrating a record year for its ETF (exchange traded fund) franchise in 2025, further solidifying its position as the leading European player both in terms of net inflows (+46 billion EUR) and assets under management (342 billion EUR).
"This growth took place in a highly dynamic environment for the UCITS ETF market: over 330 billion EUR in positive inflows in 2025, helping to boost total ETF assets under management to more than 2,500 billion EUR," the firm highlighted.
According to Amundi, ETFs have continued to expand "by serving as allocation building blocks for constructing portfolios that combine long-term core exposures with tactical choices, offering liquidity features and efficient market access."
The asset manager also pointed to an acceleration in the diversification of its client base, with nearly half of assets under management coming from retail investors in 2025, and noted that around 30% of net inflows were generated outside of Europe.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2024, Amundi had more than EUR 2,240 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (32.7%), partner networks and third-party distributors (31.5%), and insurers (19.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.