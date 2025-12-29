A "Record" Year for TF1 Audiences in 2025

In its annual audience review, the TF1 group claims a record-breaking 2025, estimating that nearly 17 billion hours were spent watching its content over the course of the year now ending.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/29/2025 at 08:09 am EST

"In this exceptional context, the TF1 group reaffirms its status as a major player in pop culture in France," the company states, asserting that it has confirmed its position as the leader this year, "both with the general public and among younger generations."



The television group claims an average of 60 million viewers each month, representing 94% of the French population, as well as 15 million young people aged 15 to 34 reached every month, or 97% of that age group.



Regarding its TF1+ platform, the media group reports 1.2 billion hours viewed over the year, nearly 5 million daily streamers, and 37 million monthly streamers (an increase of 5 million in one year).



