"In this exceptional context, the TF1 group reaffirms its status as a major player in pop culture in France," the company states, asserting that it has confirmed its position as the leader this year, "both with the general public and among younger generations."
The television group claims an average of 60 million viewers each month, representing 94% of the French population, as well as 15 million young people aged 15 to 34 reached every month, or 97% of that age group.
Regarding its TF1+ platform, the media group reports 1.2 billion hours viewed over the year, nearly 5 million daily streamers, and 37 million monthly streamers (an increase of 5 million in one year).
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (85.4%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (14.6%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.9%), Continental Europe (11.2%) and other (2.9%).
