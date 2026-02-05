Since resigning in 2011, Kevin Warsh has been a vocal critic of the Fed. A message that echoes that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Is he a hawk or a dove? Is he promising rate cuts to please Donald Trump, or has he genuinely switched sides? Since the announcement of his nomination late last week, investors have struggled to figure out where to place Kevin Warsh. As are the markets as well, judging by the lack of reaction in rates.

However, Kevin Warsh's appointment to lead the Fed raises issues that go well beyond monetary policy.

Since his resignation in 2011, the former Fed governor has sharply criticized the institution. He argues for a regime change and advances a vision broadly aligned with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Results of the balance sheet

The best starting point for laying out Kevin Warsh's view is the Fed's balance sheet. It has grown from less than $1 trillion in 2008 to around $6.5 trillion today (after peaking at nearly $9 trillion in 2022). Warsh now wants to shrink it. In 2011, he resigned because he opposed the Fed's second quantitative easing program.

There is frequent talk of fiscal dominance: the idea that central banks' actions are constrained by government debt. In other words, they have little choice but to maintain an accommodative monetary stance to manage massive public debts. Warsh instead believes in monetary dominance: it is because the Fed created this environment of abundant liquidity that fiscal policy has become expansionary. And it is because the state spends too much that there is inflation.

The idea, then, is to reduce the size of the balance sheet. A tightening of monetary conditions that would be offset by more rate cuts. A shift that would help Main Street rather than Wall Street: high rates hurt households and small businesses, while Wall Street benefits from the expansion of the Fed's balance sheet.

Bessent's man

Behind the push to shrink the balance sheet lies a much broader vision: a Fed that should intervene less in the economy, and focus on setting interest rates to fulfill its mandate-price stability and maximum employment.

Here, Kevin Warsh fits squarely with the vision advanced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has repeatedly denounced the Fed's "mission creep.” Trump also appeared drawn to the idea of naming Bessent as Fed chair, but Bessent quickly withdrew from contention.

It is worth noting that Warsh and Bessent both worked in the hedge fund world and were influenced by the famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller. However, in that case, the criticism of a Fed that has overly favored Wall Street over Main Street rings a bit hollow.

Above all, this has something of a monetary-policy "sorcerer's apprentice" feel. While Warsh's critiques are defensible, it is also important to recognize that the financial markets have operated in an environment of abundant liquidity since the 2008 crisis, and attempts to reverse course have not always ended well (those who lived through late 2019 in markets remember).

And the Fed halted the reduction of its balance sheet in December, citing risks in the money markets.

And while the Main Street/Wall Street contrast is a favorite narrative, it is worth recalling that the US economy is highly financialized, that Americans invest in equities for retirement, and that the wealth effect influences consumption (the more your assets rise in value, the more you are inclined to spend-and vice versa).

The end of data dependence

The other major change advocated by Kevin Warsh is the approach to monetary policy-the way the Fed thinks. Specifically, he believes it is time to end "data dependence.” Instead, he argues for a coherent monetary policy aligned with one's view of the economy. In Warsh's telling, data dependence leads the Fed to be backward-looking (checking the rearview mirror) and therefore sometimes late.

But the last time the Fed somewhat freed itself from the data was in 2021-2022 with the famous "transitory inflation.” Kevin Warsh is, in a way, playing the same tune today with tariffs, arguing that the Fed can look past price increases tied to those measures and continue cutting rates.

His vision is of an economy in which AI enables non-inflationary growth through productivity gains-an environment that would let the Fed to cut interest rates further. He hopes, then, to replay the same sequence as Greenspan in the 1990s, when he convinced colleagues not to raise rates, betting on a productivity boom.

A dual hat

There is Kevin Warsh's vision, and then there is what he will actually be able to do once in office-campaigning versus governing, in a sense.

On monetary policy, he will not be able to act alone. Decisions are made by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Warsh will be just one member among the 12 voters. That brings us back to the role of a Fed chair, which is always to build consensus. For Kevin Warsh, bringing all his colleagues around to his positions will necessarily take time-all the more so after spending years criticizing the Fed…

Kevin Warsh will have greater leeway beyond monetary policy. In short, he will have limited latitude as chair of the FOMC, but will be better positioned to drive change as head of the institution.

First, within the Fed staff. He can reshape its composition, the models Fed economists work with, and the research areas (a refocusing on monetary-policy issues that is, in fact, already underway).

Then there is regulation. He is broadly pro-deregulation, and if shrinking the balance sheet affects bank reserves, the idea is to offset that with deregulatory measures. On these topics, he will have an ally on the board in Governor Michelle Bowman. Vice chair for supervision since June 2025, she has already begun moving in that direction. In particular, she wants to cut the supervision division by 30%.

Finally, there is communication. Kevin Warsh believes that the Fed "should get out of the forward guidance business” (guiding market expectations). That raises the question of whether the new Fed chair wants to roll back many of the things investors love and that animate Fed meetings: economic projections, dot plots, even press conferences. It will take time to see how communication may evolve under his leadership. But the Fed would be wrong to deprive itself of such a powerful tool.