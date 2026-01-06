A Rescheduling Under Consideration for the GSI Project (Nexans)
Nexans reports working closely with its client on the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project "to examine various options for developing an adjusted execution schedule."
The cable manufacturer states it is executing the GSI project "in accordance with its contractual obligations and in line with the milestones set since 2023," and remains "fully committed to delivering this project alongside its client."
Independently of the GSI project, Nexans remains "very confident in the long-term growth prospects of its PWR-Transmission business, driven by strong structural trends and a robust, diversified order book."
