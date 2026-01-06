If these adjustments affect the delivery date, they will not impact Nexans' 2028 guidance, "thanks to the strength of the order book and the proactive implementation of measures to offset any potential impact as early as 2026."

The cable manufacturer states it is executing the GSI project "in accordance with its contractual obligations and in line with the milestones set since 2023," and remains "fully committed to delivering this project alongside its client."

Independently of the GSI project, Nexans remains "very confident in the long-term growth prospects of its PWR-Transmission business, driven by strong structural trends and a robust, diversified order book."

