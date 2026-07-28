The renewed uncertainty centres on several questions, the most important of which is whether the current bullish supercycle could turn into a bearish one as the balance between supply and demand shifts. The semiconductor industry's traditional cycle begins with an upswing, during which factories operate at full capacity and generate strong revenues and margins. This is followed by a plateau as supply and demand move into balance. A downturn then sets in when new production capacity comes on stream just as demand begins to slow. The cycle then starts again.
The market is betting that this time will be different. The cycle is expected to last longer because of the technological revolution under way and the vast, unprecedented sums being invested in computing capacity. Even so, manufacturers are racing to expand production. A supply-demand imbalance can emerge whether demand is 2 or 1,000. Supply simply has to outpace it. What matters is the relative balance, not the absolute level of demand.
For now, demand for computing power is soaring, order books are full and margins are at record highs. No one can say with certainty that the boom is about to end, and that is not the argument being made here. But when every company invests at the same time to address a shortage, the new capacity may arrive just as demand begins to ease. There is no reason to assume that AI will be immune to this pattern.
This is a scenario, not a forecast, but it is unsettling investors. If supply becomes excessive, the margin boom will end, and today's winners may not be tomorrow's.
The risk is evident in hardware. The Information reported yesterday that Chinese manufacturers are rapidly closing the gap in semiconductor production equipment. That could begin to challenge the oligopoly held by Dutch, Japanese and US specialists. ASML fell by more than 8% yesterday, while Tokyo Electron was down 10% this morning.
The same applies to AI models themselves. The growing number of high-performing models, including open-source ones, is worrying investors who had hoped for a closed ecosystem with substantial pricing power. The latest challenger is Kimi K3. The model developed by China's Moonshot appears highly capable and relatively efficient in its use of computing resources. More importantly, it is open source, which helps users keep costs down.
These concerns add to the risks already discussed in these columns about the industry's high degree of interdependence. The activities, budgets and revenues of its leading companies are closely linked. Yesterday, the market reacted badly to another example of this. Investors were unsettled by reports that Nvidia had agreed to guarantee financing for a major OpenAI data centre. The Wall Street Journal report pushed Nvidia's market capitalisation below Apple's and contributed to a rise in credit risk across the sector.
This is weighing on technology stocks and encouraging investors to rotate into less volatile sectors such as healthcare, consumer stocks and financials. In this environment, Europe is outperforming the United States. Including dividends, the Stoxx Europe 600 has gained 10.9% since 1 January, compared with 8.8% for the S&P 500.
Elsewhere, markets remain focused on the easing of tensions in the Middle East, which has pushed oil prices lower, and on the latest round of corporate earnings. A large number of European companies are reporting quarterly results today, although investors are chiefly waiting for the major technology groups, whose results are concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday. These include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
On the macroeconomic front, China said that the United States had agreed to cap the alternative tariffs applied to Chinese goods at 20%.
Across Asia-Pacific, renewed selling in semiconductor stocks is weighing on Japan, down 4.3%, Taiwan, down 4.5%, and South Korea, down 10.1%. Australia is proving more resilient, with a gain of 0.4%. European markets are expected to open cautiously, although earnings announcements could produce sharp moves in individual stocks and indices.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: consumer confidence and unemployment benefit claims in France; the unemployment rate in Spain; in the United States, retail inventories excluding autos, the goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, the Conference Board consumer confidence, and the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: 1.329
- Gold: 4,045.81
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 89.22
- United States 10 years: 4.63%
- BITCOIN: 63,404.5
In corporate news:
From Europe
- Corporate Earnings (These comments are provided as a preliminary assessment and do not prejudge future stock performance)
- Mercedes has slightly lowered its 2026 revenue forecast.
- Philips beat second-quarter earnings estimates thanks to a customs duty refund and reaffirmed its 2026 sales growth outlook.
- Saipem’s adjusted first-half net income fell 6.4%, and its EBITDA target has been revised downward.
- Sika reported lower net income and revenue in the first half of 2026.
- Unilever India profit falls as higher commodity costs squeeze margins.
- Nitro-Chem plans UK expansion with BAE Systems.
- UK regulator proposes to block Openreach takeover bid.
- Next and Frasers among expected bidders for Harvey Nichols.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM are working on a merger plan that includes a cash component, according to Bloomberg.
- Volkswagen is in talks to sell a majority stake in its battery gigafactory in Spain to Gotion.
- Canal+ has committed to investing 980 million euros over five years to support French and European cinema.
- Today’s key earnings reports: Unilever, GSK, Barclays, ASM International, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrovial, Sika, Philips, Logitech International, Recordati, Merlin Properties, Saipem, Grifols, SIG, Sulzer, Croda, Nexi.
From North America
- Cadence raises its full-year guidance following an increase in adjusted earnings and revenue in Q2, driven by demand for AI chip design. The stock was up 3.1% in after-hours trading.
- Welltower reports an increase in normalized FFO and revenue for the second quarter. The stock was up 3.6% in after-hours trading.
- Johnson & Johnson settles a U.S. talc-related lawsuit by paying $5.5 billion.
- Apple plans to launch smart glasses, while Samsung is focusing on the passport-sized format.
- AMD is partnering with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to develop a sovereign AI ecosystem.
- The FAA orders an inspection of the seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
- Today’s key earnings reports: Visa, Coca-Cola, KLA, Seagate, Welltower, Boeing, Corning, S&P Global, United Parcel Service, Waste Management, Illinois Tool Works, Royal Caribbean Cruises, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Mondelez International, American Tower, Ecolab, Hilton, PACCAR, NXP Semiconductors, Ford Motor, Carrier Global, Nucor, Teradyne, Bloom Energy, PayPal.
From Asia and Elsewhere
- Coal India reports an increase in net income for the first fiscal quarter.
- Bharat Electronics’ net income rose 8.7% in fiscal Q1.
- TPG is in talks to acquire Netrality Data Centers, a subsidiary of Macquarie.
- CSL’s Phase 3b results for Andembry support a request to expand the pediatric indication.
- Moody’s raises JSW Steel’s issuer rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook.
- Yuanta Financial cancels its planned investment in a Japanese fund.
- Today’s key earnings releases: Keyence, Al Rajhi Banking and Investment, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Kuwait Finance House.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Astrazeneca Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 17500 to GBX 17000.
- Watches Of Switzerland Group Plc: RBC Capital Markets maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target raised from 725 to GBX 800.
- Admiral Group Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 32.77 to GBP 42.43.
- Rotork Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 343 to GBX 503.
- Trainline Plc: Jefferies initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of GBP 3.50.
- Smiths Group Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 28.10 to GBP 31.
- Itv Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 90 to GBX 85.
- Relx Plc: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 48.50 to USD 52.50.
- Easyjet Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation with a price target raised from 690 to GBX 715.
- Rio Tinto Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 82.70 to GBP 82.