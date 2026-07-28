This is the fifth time in three years that the decade's most crowded bullish trade has shown signs of faltering. AI investment, which has surged since ChatGPT entered the public consciousness in late 2022, is enduring a brutal start to the summer. South Korea's KOSPI, the market most closely associated with the AI boom, has fallen 25% since July 1st.

The renewed uncertainty centres on several questions, the most important of which is whether the current bullish supercycle could turn into a bearish one as the balance between supply and demand shifts. The semiconductor industry's traditional cycle begins with an upswing, during which factories operate at full capacity and generate strong revenues and margins. This is followed by a plateau as supply and demand move into balance. A downturn then sets in when new production capacity comes on stream just as demand begins to slow. The cycle then starts again.

The market is betting that this time will be different. The cycle is expected to last longer because of the technological revolution under way and the vast, unprecedented sums being invested in computing capacity. Even so, manufacturers are racing to expand production. A supply-demand imbalance can emerge whether demand is 2 or 1,000. Supply simply has to outpace it. What matters is the relative balance, not the absolute level of demand.

For now, demand for computing power is soaring, order books are full and margins are at record highs. No one can say with certainty that the boom is about to end, and that is not the argument being made here. But when every company invests at the same time to address a shortage, the new capacity may arrive just as demand begins to ease. There is no reason to assume that AI will be immune to this pattern.

This is a scenario, not a forecast, but it is unsettling investors. If supply becomes excessive, the margin boom will end, and today's winners may not be tomorrow's.

The risk is evident in hardware. The Information reported yesterday that Chinese manufacturers are rapidly closing the gap in semiconductor production equipment. That could begin to challenge the oligopoly held by Dutch, Japanese and US specialists. ASML fell by more than 8% yesterday, while Tokyo Electron was down 10% this morning.

The same applies to AI models themselves. The growing number of high-performing models, including open-source ones, is worrying investors who had hoped for a closed ecosystem with substantial pricing power. The latest challenger is Kimi K3. The model developed by China's Moonshot appears highly capable and relatively efficient in its use of computing resources. More importantly, it is open source, which helps users keep costs down.

These concerns add to the risks already discussed in these columns about the industry's high degree of interdependence. The activities, budgets and revenues of its leading companies are closely linked. Yesterday, the market reacted badly to another example of this. Investors were unsettled by reports that Nvidia had agreed to guarantee financing for a major OpenAI data centre. The Wall Street Journal report pushed Nvidia's market capitalisation below Apple's and contributed to a rise in credit risk across the sector.

This is weighing on technology stocks and encouraging investors to rotate into less volatile sectors such as healthcare, consumer stocks and financials. In this environment, Europe is outperforming the United States. Including dividends, the Stoxx Europe 600 has gained 10.9% since 1 January, compared with 8.8% for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, markets remain focused on the easing of tensions in the Middle East, which has pushed oil prices lower, and on the latest round of corporate earnings. A large number of European companies are reporting quarterly results today, although investors are chiefly waiting for the major technology groups, whose results are concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday. These include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

On the macroeconomic front, China said that the United States had agreed to cap the alternative tariffs applied to Chinese goods at 20%.

Across Asia-Pacific, renewed selling in semiconductor stocks is weighing on Japan, down 4.3%, Taiwan, down 4.5%, and South Korea, down 10.1%. Australia is proving more resilient, with a gain of 0.4%. European markets are expected to open cautiously, although earnings announcements could produce sharp moves in individual stocks and indices.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: consumer confidence and unemployment benefit claims in France; the unemployment rate in Spain; in the United States, retail inventories excluding autos, the goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, the Conference Board consumer confidence, and the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

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