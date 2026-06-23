A sharp pullback looms in Europe ahead of the PMI data

Europe's main stock markets are expected to open lower on Tuesday, in a session that will be largely shaped by the release of the latest purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) on euro zone private-sector activity. Futures currently point to a drop of more than 0.7% for Paris's CAC 40 at the open, while Frankfurt's DAX is seen falling around 1.1%, as is London's FTSE.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Europe's major markets ended broadly higher on Monday, supported mainly by diplomatic progress in the Middle East, but last night's pullback in tech stocks on Wall Street is likely to weigh on sentiment as investors await the latest PMI activity readings.



While the Dow Jones managed to add 0.3% at the close, the Nasdaq 100, which is more exposed to growth stocks, slipped 0.2% amid profit-taking after its recent rally that had carried it to fresh record highs earlier this month.



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After several months of euphoria around artificial intelligence, traders are once again questioning the durability of the massive investments required to build out digital infrastructure.



As a sign of this chill across "tech", SpaceX plunged more than 16% by the end of trading, hit by the launch of its first bond offering, a $20bn deal intended to fund its growth plans.



U.S. index futures traded in Asia are currently pointing to further losses in New York on Tuesday, with declines now ranging from 0.3% to 1.6%.



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In Europe, investors will be watching closely this morning for the release of the euro zone flash PMI readings, which will offer an initial snapshot of activity trends in June.



In May, the composite index tracking activity in the region came in in contraction for a second straight month, signaling a slight decline in GDP in the second quarter.



Recent news on the war in the Middle East and the oil market has been more positive, which could set the stage for improved sentiment among economic players, and possibly a cautious restart in activity.



"Most respondents likely answered after the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran, but we should not assume that falling oil prices will magically show up in the economic data", Danske Bank teams cautioned.



Concerns about Europe's economic trajectory are now being compounded by worries over conditions in the United States, where S&P Global's PMI will be released this afternoon against a backdrop of renewed inflation pressures that are weighing on consumption.



Shocks across Asian markets, rates, and commodities



In Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 2.6% late in Tuesday's session, also hit by profit-taking after recent gains, with the index up nearly 40% since the start of the year to reach all-time highs.



Seoul's market closed down 8.1%, pressured by its heavy exposure to technology stocks.



In bonds, the 10-year Treasury yield, the key benchmark for U.S. rates, has moved back above 4.50% and now stands at 4.5090%, a level that reflects rising expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.



The rebound in U.S. yields is also contributing to the euro's weakness, which remains under pressure in currency markets. At 1.1425 against the dollar, the single currency hit a fresh low overnight, its weakest level since August 2025.



Gold is down 1.5% at around $4,138.2 an ounce, driven by a shift in monetary expectations around the Fed, the persistence of a strong dollar, and easing geopolitical tensions, which are encouraging investors to rotate out of the safe haven and into yield-bearing assets.



The oil market is extending its correction from the past two weeks, as investors try to gauge the impact of a sanctions waiver Washington may be considering for Iran so the country can once again export crude to the global market.



Brent is down 1.5% at $76.8 a barrel, sliding to a three-month low, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off 1.3% at $72.9.