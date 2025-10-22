On the 22nd day of the US government shutdown, Wall Street seems unfazed. The S&P 500 is up nearly 1% since the beginning of the month. And the issue has been relegated to the background in the news, taking a back seat to the trade war with China, deals and other investments in AI, the surge in gold and precious metals prices and corporate earnings.

Since October 1, most government agencies have been closed due to a lack of agreement on approximately $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending for the new fiscal year. This spending represents about a quarter of the federal budget and notably covers the operation of government agencies.

The disagreement centers on healthcare issues. Democrats want Republicans to extend subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which expire at the end of the year. Republicans promise to debate the issue, but only once Democrats have voted to reopen the government.

In fact, 60 votes are needed in the Senate to pass a temporary funding plan that will last until November 21. With only 53 seats, Republicans need seven Democratic votes. So far, only three have agreed to vote with them.

"Blame game"

In the meantime, everyone is passing the buck for the deadlock. This is known as the "blame game." In the polls, the Democrats seem to be faring slightly better. According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll, 50% of Americans believe the shutdown is the Republicans' responsibility, while 43% blame the Democrats.

In reality, this kind of situation benefits nobody. Everyone can see that there is a lot of political maneuvering going on. However, in the meantime, civil servants are not being paid, agencies are closed and air traffic is being disrupted...

For now, neither side seems willing to back down. The Democrats believe that healthcare is a sticking point. They are struggling to make their presence felt in the media in the face of the Trump steamroller. Indeed, healthcare is one of the top concerns for Americans.

Without an extension of the ACA, millions of Americans will see their health insurance premiums rise, a situation that Democrats describe as a "health crisis."

On the Republican side, the line is quite simple: we are ready to vote, it is the Democrats who are blocking it. In an effort to show its good faith, the Trump administration has taken several measures to mitigate the effects of the shutdown. For example, on October 15, the Pentagon reallocated $8bn in R&D funding to pay military salaries.

New record for the shutdown?

However, this political drama is not worrying the markets. Firstly, because investors are used to it: this is the 15th shutdown since 1981. Secondly, because there is no shortage of studies by strategists on these periods. Conclusion: the impact on Wall Street, as on Main Street, is ultimately relatively limited.

Provided, of course, that the circus does not drag on too long, which is normally the case. Although we are now entering the 22nd day, and the effects are becoming more concrete. This week, civil servants will miss their first full paycheck, while the White House has said that temporary measures to pay the military or extend food aid programs may not be renewable.

As a reminder, the longest shutdown lasted 35 days, between late 2018 and early 2019. At the time, Republicans and Democrats were at odds over funding for the wall on the US' border with Mexico.

Some members of Congress expect the current shutdown to break this previous record. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have asked to meet with Donald Trump before his tour of Asia. Trump has declined the request. "I would like to meet with both of them, but I have set one small condition: I will only agree to meet with them if they agree to reopen the country," he said yesterday.

The US president is due to travel to Malaysia on Sunday for the ASEAN summit, followed by Japan early next week, before meeting with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.