We already had the AI bubble and tense relations between the United States and China to contend with. Now tensions are resurfacing in the credit market, via regional US banks. It is still a minor phenomenon, but it did not go down well on Wall Street at the end of trading yesterday.

Since yesterday evening, the equity markets have had to contend with a new variable of volatility: renewed tension affecting the weak link in US finance, regional banks. In reality, this variable is not really new. For years, the fear of a credit crunch has regularly featured among investors' worst nightmares. In Bank of America's monthly surveys of fund managers, it has even become a classic response to the question ‘What could derail this bull market?’

Of course, maintaining high interest rates in the United States does not help: the price of money has remained higher than economic models predicted, which means that those who borrowed on the assumption that they could refinance credit lines on more favourable terms are now under pressure.

Let's take a closer look at the somewhat nebulous term 'credit accident'. It covers both the rise in corporate and/or household defaults on traditional loans and financial engineering scandals followed by bankruptcies such as Archegos. But it also covers shadow banking, the parallel financing market that is entirely legal but operates outside regulatory safeguards. As well as a few other more or less exotic compartments. It's a big, risky potato whose contours and contents are unclear. The ultimate fear is the domino effect. An apparently innocuous event that turns into something much more serious and uncontrollable.

For several weeks now, the financial press and trading rooms have been closely following the woes of First Brands and Tricolor, two American companies exposed to the difficulties of the automotive sector. The former because it is an equipment manufacturer and the latter because it specialises in car loans. In both cases, the market pretended to discover that these companies were financed through dubious and/or aggressive arrangements and managed with questionable (or creative) accounting practices. The duo's troubles were treated as isolated events, but not unrelated.

Yesterday, two regional banks, Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp, lost more than 10% on Wall Street after revealing that they had lent money to dubious investors. Investors were quick to lump these events together with the two previous ones in the 'something is rotten in the kingdom of US credit' category.

This led to renewed tension on the indices, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.6% and the US regional bank index plunging 6%. Investors have not forgotten that among the few episodes that have led to sharp corrections in recent times is the regional bank crisis of March 2023, which resulted in the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and the bailout of other institutions by the major Wall Street banks in alliance with the Fed.

Even before knowing how serious the situation is, it should be noted that this credit episode comes at a time when the market is buzzing with rumours of an AI bubble and is looking for excuses to take some profits. It is therefore not surprising that it has had an impact and pushed the VIX volatility index back up to 25 points, a level not seen since the episode of high tension over ‘reciprocal tariffs’ last April.

In other news, Donald Trump announced that he will meet Vladimir Putin in Budapest in two weeks' time, paving the way for speculation about Russia's intentions in Ukraine. The two leaders spoke for two hours on the phone yesterday. The US President is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow at the White House.

In Japan, the governor of the central bank dampened hopes for a more accommodative monetary policy, explaining that a rate hike remains on the table in the short term if economic confidence strengthens.

Among the major asset classes, nothing can stop gold, which is breaking record after record, like other precious metals. The barbarous relic has gained 10% in a week, 18% in a month and 30% in three months. It is seen as the answer to all the financial woes of the moment: trade tensions, inflation, geopolitics, credit risk, bubble markets and loss of confidence in other risk-free assets. Be careful, though, as speculative hype is not far off.

Oil, on the other hand, continues to decline. Brent is falling towards USD 60.

The session will be dominated by the final earnings releases of the week, notably those of EssilorLuxottica and Continental in Europe, as well as a few regional US banks.

In Asia-Pacific, South Korea and India managed to hold on to some gains during the session. But Japan, mainland China and Taiwan lost more than 1%. Hong Kong fell 1.8% and Australia 0.8%. European markets, which continued their rise yesterday, are likely to take a slight hit at the opening.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the CPI for the eurozone and Germany; in the United States, building permits, housing starts, capacity utilization, and industrial production. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,367.2

: US$4,367.2 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$60.87

: US$60.87 United States 10 years : 3.94%

: 3.94% BITCOIN: US$108,524

