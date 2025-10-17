Since yesterday evening, the equity markets have had to contend with a new variable of volatility: renewed tension affecting the weak link in US finance, regional banks. In reality, this variable is not really new. For years, the fear of a credit crunch has regularly featured among investors' worst nightmares. In Bank of America's monthly surveys of fund managers, it has even become a classic response to the question ‘What could derail this bull market?’
Of course, maintaining high interest rates in the United States does not help: the price of money has remained higher than economic models predicted, which means that those who borrowed on the assumption that they could refinance credit lines on more favourable terms are now under pressure.
Let's take a closer look at the somewhat nebulous term 'credit accident'. It covers both the rise in corporate and/or household defaults on traditional loans and financial engineering scandals followed by bankruptcies such as Archegos. But it also covers shadow banking, the parallel financing market that is entirely legal but operates outside regulatory safeguards. As well as a few other more or less exotic compartments. It's a big, risky potato whose contours and contents are unclear. The ultimate fear is the domino effect. An apparently innocuous event that turns into something much more serious and uncontrollable.
For several weeks now, the financial press and trading rooms have been closely following the woes of First Brands and Tricolor, two American companies exposed to the difficulties of the automotive sector. The former because it is an equipment manufacturer and the latter because it specialises in car loans. In both cases, the market pretended to discover that these companies were financed through dubious and/or aggressive arrangements and managed with questionable (or creative) accounting practices. The duo's troubles were treated as isolated events, but not unrelated.
Yesterday, two regional banks, Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp, lost more than 10% on Wall Street after revealing that they had lent money to dubious investors. Investors were quick to lump these events together with the two previous ones in the 'something is rotten in the kingdom of US credit' category.
This led to renewed tension on the indices, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.6% and the US regional bank index plunging 6%. Investors have not forgotten that among the few episodes that have led to sharp corrections in recent times is the regional bank crisis of March 2023, which resulted in the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and the bailout of other institutions by the major Wall Street banks in alliance with the Fed.
Even before knowing how serious the situation is, it should be noted that this credit episode comes at a time when the market is buzzing with rumours of an AI bubble and is looking for excuses to take some profits. It is therefore not surprising that it has had an impact and pushed the VIX volatility index back up to 25 points, a level not seen since the episode of high tension over ‘reciprocal tariffs’ last April.
In other news, Donald Trump announced that he will meet Vladimir Putin in Budapest in two weeks' time, paving the way for speculation about Russia's intentions in Ukraine. The two leaders spoke for two hours on the phone yesterday. The US President is due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow at the White House.
In Japan, the governor of the central bank dampened hopes for a more accommodative monetary policy, explaining that a rate hike remains on the table in the short term if economic confidence strengthens.
Among the major asset classes, nothing can stop gold, which is breaking record after record, like other precious metals. The barbarous relic has gained 10% in a week, 18% in a month and 30% in three months. It is seen as the answer to all the financial woes of the moment: trade tensions, inflation, geopolitics, credit risk, bubble markets and loss of confidence in other risk-free assets. Be careful, though, as speculative hype is not far off.
Oil, on the other hand, continues to decline. Brent is falling towards USD 60.
The session will be dominated by the final earnings releases of the week, notably those of EssilorLuxottica and Continental in Europe, as well as a few regional US banks.
In Asia-Pacific, South Korea and India managed to hold on to some gains during the session. But Japan, mainland China and Taiwan lost more than 1%. Hong Kong fell 1.8% and Australia 0.8%. European markets, which continued their rise yesterday, are likely to take a slight hit at the opening.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: the CPI for the eurozone and Germany; in the United States, building permits, housing starts, capacity utilization, and industrial production. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$4,367.2
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$60.87
- United States 10 years: 3.94%
- BITCOIN: US$108,524
In corporate news:
- ASOS involved in legal disputes with German Customs Authority over unpaid customs duties.
- Smiths Group agreed to sell its interconnect division to Molex for $1.75 billion.
- Mondi PLC launched a EUR550 million eurobond.
- Johnson & Johnson faces a lawsuit in the UK over talc products allegedly causing cancer.
- Ferrari decreased car sales in the UK.
- Volvo's Q3 2025 financial results met market expectations, with operating profit in line.
- BBVA plans to accelerate shareholder remuneration after unsuccessful Banco Sabadell takeover bid.
- Vienna Insurance Group made a public offer to acquire Nürnberger Beteiligungs AG for 1.38 billion euros.
- BPER and Banca Popolare Di Sondrio plan to merge, consolidating 90 branches in Northern Italy.
- Norion Bank reported increased revenue and profit for Q3 2025, with an operating profit of SEK 434 million.
- Continental AG's Q3 sales and EBIT margin surpassed expectations.
- Tomra Systems ASA's Q3 2025 financial results fell short of expectations.
- BHP's iron ore stocks accumulate at Chinese ports as trade talks stall, with prices expected to fall.
- Merck KGaA's EMD Serono reached an agreement with the U.S. government to reduce IVF medication prices.
- Apple executive moves to Meta, intensifying AI talent competition; Apple prepares to launch redesigned MacBook Pro.
- JPMorgan CEO hinted at potential acquisitions in Europe and Latin America, later clarified as jest.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 2560 to GBX 2510.
- Croda International Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 31 to GBP 31.50.
- Greatland Gold: Macquarie maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from AUD 8.20 to AUD 10.50.
- Shell Plc: Wells Fargo initiates an equalweight recommendation with a target price of USD 76.
- British Land Company Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 410 to GBX 430.
- Land Securities Group Plc: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 6.63 to GBP 6.27.
- Playtech Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 395 to GBX 405.
- Ashmore Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 168 to GBX 165.
- Jupiter Fund Management Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 150 to GBX 162.