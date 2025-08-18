For this second edition, we're heading for the deep blue sea. Underwater exploration, still largely unexplored, is at the heart of Kraken Robotics' ambition. Even Mars is better mapped than our oceans, and the Canadian company has decided to tackle the technical challenges of these complex missions. Portrait of a former penny stock that is betting on defense in a sector where innovation is a condition for survival.

Kraken Robotics was founded in 2012 to bring a revolutionary technology to market: synthetic aperture sonar. This acoustic imaging system emits waves and records the echoes to create images with record resolution for the time.

Since 2020, Kraken Robotics has posted a compound annual growth rate of 65%. Its revenue reached C$91 million in 2024 and is expected to climb to approximately C$125 million this year. Products generate two-thirds of revenue, and 80% of the total is related to the defense sector. Commercial applications remain modest compared to the potential linked to offshore energy activities. The development of services, particularly product maintenance, is gradually increasing their share of revenue and is a key lever to be exploited to improve margins.

The company's heavy exposure to the defense sector deserves closer attention.

There are likely to be massive calls for tenders in the naval sector in the coming years. Kraken is already responding with several solutions and recently strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Kristin Robertson, who has held senior positions at Boeing and RTX.

Among its flagship products, the KATFISH sonar enables accurate mapping of the seabed, which is useful for mine detection and coastal surveillance. It also has civilian applications, such as site reconnaissance for offshore wind farms and inspection of underwater pipelines.

KATFISH synthetic aperture sonar imaging of the Governor Cornwallis shipwreck (Source: Kraken Robotics)

Another technology developed by Kraken is SeaPower lithium batteries, designed to withstand extreme pressures (up to 6,000 meters deep). National navies are the main customers, powering their unmanned underwater vehicles of all sizes for long-duration missions. They can also be used to equip drones for underwater maintenance missions.

The group does not disclose its order book, but regularly publishes its new contracts. In 2025, these batteries are currently generating $45 million Canadian dollars in orders, and a new factory is under construction to triple production capacity and meet growing military demand.

To find out more about the product range: Explore Advanced Robotics Products | Kraken Robotics

On the financial side, Kraken is keeping its balance sheet healthy to remain competitive in tenders. In doing so, the group is not skimping on capital increases. Dilution therefore remains a risk, confirmed by a public offering of C$115 million at $2.66 per share this summer. The ambition is to accelerate its international expansion and position itself for potential acquisitions. To achieve this, earnings per share are expected to grow by 13% in 2024, with net income climbing 23%.

The medium-term outlook is driven by two dynamics: the energy transition, which is pushing exploration of offshore solutions, and geopolitical tensions, which are boosting defense budgets. According to several studies, the global market for subsea equipment could reach nearly C$200 billion by 2035.

Between now and then, 2025 will be a strategic year, with customer demonstrations planned on every continent—a good test of Kraken's ability to meet global demand, which is the only true measure of success.

Customer portfolio - April 2024 (Source: Kraken Robotics)

In the longer term, deep-sea mining exploration could accelerate, despite complex maritime geopolitics. While each country controls defined areas near its coastlines (EEZs), the real riches lie in the high seas, in international waters.

This is the case in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean, which is believed to contain resources several times greater than those found on land, including cobalt, nickel, and high-grade rare earth elements. These are all key materials for the green technologies that will shape the lifestyles of future generations.

One flaw that may even be a red flag for some investors is the lack of transparency in the group's financial communications. Investors are only entitled to a simple press release, with no updates on the order book or details of sales by product. This is rather damaging for such an interesting site to explore, which is full of technical information and concrete examples.

For those interested, the second quarter results will be published on August 21, and the link to the webcast to meet the management team is here: Webcast | Kraken Robotics Q2 2025 Financial Results