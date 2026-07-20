The ECB is expected to keep its rates unchanged on Thursday. However, investors are pricing in one or two additional rate hikes over the coming months.

In June, the ECB became the first major central bank to raise interest rates again.

A few days later, the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran sent oil prices tumbling. Crude oil even returned to its pre-war levels in late June and early July. This was a relief for central bankers, who have been under pressure in recent months from rising energy prices.

That lull was confirmed by eurozone inflation data released at the start of the month. In June, inflation slowed to 2.8%, from 3.2% in May. A sharper fall than expected.

But the respite was short-lived, as exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran have resumed over the past two weeks and have even intensified. This morning, a barrel of Brent climbed back to $90.

Now, most economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to raise rates in September. Market pricing even points to a second hike by early 2027.

Yet there does not appear to be an immediate danger in the eurozone. Activity remains fairly weak, which limits the risk of second-round effects. The ECB itself, in a survey published this Monday, says companies are planning a more moderate rise in selling prices, as well as a slowdown in wage growth.

Once again, the ECB therefore risks overreacting to a rise in energy prices. Central banks have no influence over supply problems. Put differently, ECB rate hikes will not open the Strait of Hormuz.

In the past, the ECB has twice raised rates in response to a surge in oil prices (2008 and 2011). With hindsight, both moves can be deemed as monetary policy mistakes.

Still, the ECB remains shaped by the last inflation surge, in 2022. The starting point was also an energy crisis (the war in Ukraine). And the ECB was slow to respond to that shock. However, the context was very different. At the time, the eurozone economy was in a post-pandemic recovery phase. Demand was therefore strong, which prolonged the inflation peak.